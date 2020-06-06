Community News / West Side

Martini’s Restaurant on West Broadway Reopens

Portrait

The GOODS from Martini’s

Vancouver, BC | Hello all of our wonderful comrades! We wanted to announce to you all first that we opened our doors to the public on June 5th. Our hours are 2-10pm and we are highly recommending reservations. You can call us at 604-873-0021 to make one during one of the times available. For the first few weeks we are going to be closed on Mondays and will make the announcement as soon as we are open 7 days again.

We have taken all of WorkSafe’s guidelines very seriously and feel ready as ever to open to the public. We are so grateful of all the support that you have given us and all the restaurants that are giving it a go.

Thank you, take care and stay fafe from all of us at Martini’s Restaurant!

Martini's Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Main Street
151 West Broadway | 604-873-0021 | WEBSITE
