Community News / Downtown

Cibo & UVA Reopen Today With New Menus, New Chef

Portrait

The GOODS from Cibo & UVA

Vancouver, BC | Cibo Trattoria and UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar are marking the gradual return of dine-in service at the two downtown hotspots beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 5 by announcing the addition of new Head Chef Jesse Zuber.

Vancouver-born-and-raised Zuber comes to Cibo and UVA after helming kitchens at Ayden Kitchen & Bar and Little Grouse on the Prairie in Saskatoon, helping the latter earn a coveted spot on the annual compilation of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2017. In 2018, Zuber became a familiar face across the nation when he appeared as a contestant on the sixth season of The Food Network Canada’s Top Chef Canada TV series.

At Cibo, Chef Zuber rolls out his new dine-in menus beginning with dinner on June 5, before introducing weekday lunch and weekend brunch services on June 8 and 13, respectively. Guests can also continue to enjoy Cibo’s rustic Italian cuisine in the comfort of their own home (or picnic blanket) by ordering delivery via DoorDash, Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats, or take-out with an additional 20% off all pick-up orders through cibotrattoria.com.

At UVA, those awaiting that first sip of a handcrafted cocktail are in luck, as the wine and cocktail bar is now open for dine- and drink-in service seven days a week from 3 p.m. to midnight and making a select menu of bites and small plates available to complement its award-winning cocktail list and cellar of Old- and New-World wine.

In accordance with the BC Government’s Phase Two reopening protocols, a number of health and safety features including the use of personal protective equipment and social distancing measures have been put in place at both establishments in order to ensure the continued safety of its staff and guests.

“It’s a bit of an odd time to start a new position, but I’ve been so impressed with the amount of passion on display here and the breadth of talent from the front of house to the kitchen and bar,” says Zuber, who brings a penchant for seasonality and a hyper-local focus to his new starring role. “I’m so thrilled to be a part of this amazing team and we can’t wait to welcome old friends and new acquaintances back to our dining room.”

RESERVATIONS | Reservations for Cibo Trattoria can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-602-9570, while UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar will accept walk-ins only based on availability.

For more information about Cibo Trattoria, go to cibotrattoria.com, become a fan of /CiboTrattoria on Facebook and follow @CiboTrattoria on Twitter and @cibotrattoria on Instagram. Cibo Trattoria also offers private dining spaces available to be booked for evening and weekend functions. For more information, enquiries and pricing for private functions, call 604-602-9570 or email info@cibotrattoria.ca.

ABOUT CIBO TRATTORIA | Paying homage to the experience of an authentic Italian trattoria — where simple, rustic food, casual service and good wine goes hand-in-hand — Cibo Trattoria presents an unforgettable dining experience and memorable outing in the heart of downtown Vancouver whether for daily breakfast, lunch or dinner service or weekend brunch. Located in the city’s vibrant theatre and cultural district, Cibo’s cozy and inviting dining room is the perfect spot for any occasion or social gathering — a warm and intimate enclave where guests can relax and enjoy a wide-ranging list of Old- and New-World wines and sample hearty, Italian-inspired dishes and daily specials made from scratch and prepared in a traditional manner that showcases understated elegance on each plate.

Cibo Trattoria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-602-9570 | WEBSITE
Cibo & UVA Reopen Today With New Menus, New Chef
Cibo Trattoria, UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar Offer Valentine-Themed Specials, February 14-15

ABOUT UVA WINE & COCKTAIL BAR | Located within the chic Moda Hotel in the heart of downtown Vancouver, UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar has built a long-standing reputation as one of the preeminent wine and cocktail bars not only in the city but across the country. Winner of the prestigious gold medal for Best Wine Bar in the Georgia Straight’s annual Golden Plate Awards from 2010 through ’19 and singled out for a spot on the 2018 compilation of Canada’s 50 Best Bars, UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar offers an elegant gathering spot for wine and spirit connoisseurs seeking a sanctuary that tempts both eye and palate alike. Pairing Cibo Trattoria’s Italian-inspired cuisine, choice charcuterie and artisanal cheese with an eclectic menu of enticing cocktails, refined wines and import and local craft beers, UVA is a relaxed-yet-cosmopolitan interpretation of an authentic Italian enoteca.

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-632-9560 | WEBSITE
Cibo & UVA Reopen Today With New Menus, New Chef
Cibo Trattoria, UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar Offer Valentine-Themed Specials, February 14-15

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Heads Up / Downtown

‘Superbaba’ Popping Up for Evening Delivery and Take-Out Service at Cafe Medina

The pop up will focus on Superbaba favourites like falafel, shawarma, fresh baked pita and their signature turmeric cookie.

Track and Food / Downtown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateurs on Reopening, the New ‘Food Coalition’ and More

In this episode we speak with the owners of two of Vancouver's best independent restaurants about what's next.

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #229

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

TBT / Downtown

This Much-Missed Vancouver Beer Parlour Deserves a Better First Birthday

It's been a year since the launch of The Magnet at 309 West Pender. It might as well have well been an eternity.

Definitive Records / Downtown

The Definitive Records of ‘Local Beverage Slinger’ Devon Towler

This week we asked the Bar Manager at The Magnet to share the three records that anchor his musical tastes.

11 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’

This week we speak with award-winning Hawksworth Sommelier, Jayton Paul, about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Bears Running Scared and Making Jim Pattison Bag Groceries for a Year

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds freed beach logs and a way to defund our militarized police force.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon / West Side

Inside the Almost Finished ‘Potluck Hawker Eatery’

Of the 'opening soon' restaurants I'm currently excited about, chef Justin Cheung's might have me salivating the most.

Track and Food / East Vancouver

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Paul Grunberg & Romano Castillo Dish on What Comes Next

In this pandemic-focused episode we talk about wholesale liquor pricing, patio expansions, the shift back to dining rooms and more.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Coho’s Online Store Doubles Offerings, Adds Craft Beer to Broad Selection of Local Products

Community News

Organic Ocean, Chefs’ Table Society and LunchLAB Bringing Spot Prawn Fest to Families in Need

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releasing ‘Madame Roxanne’ American Wild/Sour Ale on June 5th

Community News / Victoria

The Courtney Room Reopens in Victoria