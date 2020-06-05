Cibo & UVA Reopen Today With New Menus, New Chef

The GOODS from Cibo & UVA

Vancouver, BC | Cibo Trattoria and UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar are marking the gradual return of dine-in service at the two downtown hotspots beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 5 by announcing the addition of new Head Chef Jesse Zuber.

Vancouver-born-and-raised Zuber comes to Cibo and UVA after helming kitchens at Ayden Kitchen & Bar and Little Grouse on the Prairie in Saskatoon, helping the latter earn a coveted spot on the annual compilation of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2017. In 2018, Zuber became a familiar face across the nation when he appeared as a contestant on the sixth season of The Food Network Canada’s Top Chef Canada TV series.

At Cibo, Chef Zuber rolls out his new dine-in menus beginning with dinner on June 5, before introducing weekday lunch and weekend brunch services on June 8 and 13, respectively. Guests can also continue to enjoy Cibo’s rustic Italian cuisine in the comfort of their own home (or picnic blanket) by ordering delivery via DoorDash, Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats, or take-out with an additional 20% off all pick-up orders through cibotrattoria.com.

At UVA, those awaiting that first sip of a handcrafted cocktail are in luck, as the wine and cocktail bar is now open for dine- and drink-in service seven days a week from 3 p.m. to midnight and making a select menu of bites and small plates available to complement its award-winning cocktail list and cellar of Old- and New-World wine.

In accordance with the BC Government’s Phase Two reopening protocols, a number of health and safety features including the use of personal protective equipment and social distancing measures have been put in place at both establishments in order to ensure the continued safety of its staff and guests.

“It’s a bit of an odd time to start a new position, but I’ve been so impressed with the amount of passion on display here and the breadth of talent from the front of house to the kitchen and bar,” says Zuber, who brings a penchant for seasonality and a hyper-local focus to his new starring role. “I’m so thrilled to be a part of this amazing team and we can’t wait to welcome old friends and new acquaintances back to our dining room.”

RESERVATIONS | Reservations for Cibo Trattoria can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-602-9570, while UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar will accept walk-ins only based on availability.

For more information about Cibo Trattoria, go to cibotrattoria.com, become a fan of /CiboTrattoria on Facebook and follow @CiboTrattoria on Twitter and @cibotrattoria on Instagram. Cibo Trattoria also offers private dining spaces available to be booked for evening and weekend functions. For more information, enquiries and pricing for private functions, call 604-602-9570 or email info@cibotrattoria.ca.

ABOUT CIBO TRATTORIA | Paying homage to the experience of an authentic Italian trattoria — where simple, rustic food, casual service and good wine goes hand-in-hand — Cibo Trattoria presents an unforgettable dining experience and memorable outing in the heart of downtown Vancouver whether for daily breakfast, lunch or dinner service or weekend brunch. Located in the city’s vibrant theatre and cultural district, Cibo’s cozy and inviting dining room is the perfect spot for any occasion or social gathering — a warm and intimate enclave where guests can relax and enjoy a wide-ranging list of Old- and New-World wines and sample hearty, Italian-inspired dishes and daily specials made from scratch and prepared in a traditional manner that showcases understated elegance on each plate.

ABOUT UVA WINE & COCKTAIL BAR | Located within the chic Moda Hotel in the heart of downtown Vancouver, UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar has built a long-standing reputation as one of the preeminent wine and cocktail bars not only in the city but across the country. Winner of the prestigious gold medal for Best Wine Bar in the Georgia Straight’s annual Golden Plate Awards from 2010 through ’19 and singled out for a spot on the 2018 compilation of Canada’s 50 Best Bars, UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar offers an elegant gathering spot for wine and spirit connoisseurs seeking a sanctuary that tempts both eye and palate alike. Pairing Cibo Trattoria’s Italian-inspired cuisine, choice charcuterie and artisanal cheese with an eclectic menu of enticing cocktails, refined wines and import and local craft beers, UVA is a relaxed-yet-cosmopolitan interpretation of an authentic Italian enoteca.