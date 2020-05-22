Nightingale Reopens Today for Dine-In Service

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | We have a new menu including many of your old favourites, some new cocktail creations and our ever-popular Happy Hour is back and extended to 7-days a week – just in time for the weekend!

We’ve missed seeing all of you and can’t wait to host you at the restaurant once again.

At Nightingale, we have always upheld the highest standards of safety and hygiene but have recently added additional government-sanctioned precautionary measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our guests, our team and our community. You can read more about them on our website here.

We recommend you make a reservation as space is currently limited to 50% capacity. We are open every day from 11:30am to 10:00pm.

If you prefer to enjoy Nightingale at home, we’re still offering take-out for pick-up and delivery including our popular pizza kits and cocktail kits as well as frozen meals. Place your order on our website or through DoorDash.

Welcome back, we look forward to serving you. | RESERVATIONS

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11am – midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.