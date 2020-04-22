Nightingale Expands Take-Home Options With Convenient Frozen Family Meals

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | Expanding on its current take-out and delivery menu options, Nightingale To-Go now offers a selection of family meals, flash frozen for convenience, value and safety, created to nurture and nourish. Dishes have been designed by Chef David Hawksworth and Nightingale Head Chef Alan Tam, to incorporate family favourites with robust flavours made from the highest quality ingredients.

“We wanted to add an option to our restaurant take-out menu that helps provide comfort and peace of mind for parents and primary care givers, whose roles have expanded exponentially at this time,” says Chef David Hawksworth. “We hope that our selection of frozen family meals will provide affordable, efficient and delicious solutions to have on hand for times when home cooking might not be an option, due to sickness or exhaustion, or to simply provide a well-deserved night off.”

Dishes are expertly prepared in Nightingale’s kitchens to comply with rigid health and safety standards ensuring the highest levels of care and attention are brought to each dish. Items on the new menu include: Classic minestrone soup with cannellini beans (1 L) – $15; Thai coconut soup with chickpeas, mushrooms, roasted corn (1 L) – $15; Prosciutto lasagne (serves 3-4) – $30; Vegetarian lasagne, (serves 3-4) – $24; Beef bourguignon (serves 3) – $32; Shepherd’s pie (serves 3) – $35; and Tomato braised bison cheek (serves 2) – $28.

Each order will include a $2 donation to Nightingale’s ‘Feed the Frontlines’ program, which has, to date, delivered more then 300 meals to doctors and nurses at St. Paul’s Hospital’s Covid Clinic and to other frontline support services across the city. To learn more about the program or to donate visit www.hawknightingale.com/feed-the-frontlines.

Currently frozen family meals are available to order directly online or by phone or email (info [at] hawknightingale.com) for pick up, or can be added to Door Dash or Uber Eats orders. Select items are also available through Legends Haul grocery delivery service, meaning they can be pre-ordered for delivery within Vancouver as well as the North Shore, New Westminster, Tri Cities, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, Langley and the Sea to Sky corridor up to Squamish on Saturdays. To explore Nightingale’s menus visit www.hawknightingale.com/menus. For further updates and announcements follow @nightingalerest or visit our website at www.hawknightingale.com.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11am – midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.