Community News / Downtown

Vancouver Community College Opens Kitchens to Support Food Security

Portrait

The GOODS from Vancouver Community College

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver Community College (VCC) has opened its downtown kitchens as a meal-prep and distribution hub for those in Vancouver with barriers to food security during COVID-19. The project is a collaboration with the City of Vancouver, local chefs, food suppliers, and agencies.

“VCC has been part Vancouver’s fabric for over 50 years and we have a longstanding relationship with this community that is currently in need of additional support. With the world-class professional kitchens and tools at our Downtown campus, we are pleased to help our neighbours and friends,” says Ajay Patel, VCC president and CEO.

City of Vancouver staff reached out to VCC requesting urgent assistance with support to supply and distribute food during the COVID-19 crisis. Much of the regular food distribution has stopped for the Downtown Eastside (DTES) community, and the need to provide nutritious meals and snacks to the residents of Single Room Occupancy (SRO) units is a priority for the City.

VCC has worked to orchestrate a huge meal and food delivery program that currently requires the creation of 2,000 meals, three times per week (1,000 lunches and 1,000 dinners). Each hamper includes four meals, snacks, napkins, drinks, and cutlery. The menu is determined based on the supplies available, and VCC culinary staff will strive to include a combination of hot and cold meals and snacks.

Adds Patel, “Our culinary staff, cleaners, and leadership teams have worked tirelessly over the past week to roll this out very quickly with the City. It is truly heartwarming to have so many chefs, restaurants, and local agencies come together. VCC is proud to do what we can in this uncertain time.”

Meal production and delivery are being coordinated through VCC’s Downtown campus, led by culinary arts assistant department head Chef John Lewis, prepared by Red Seal-certified chefs in VCC’s commercial kitchens, and packaged for delivery by VCC Food Services. Strict health and safety measures are in place in consideration of staff and public health, including using recommended physical distancing and other protocols as directed by regional health authorities.

Vancouver Community College
Neighbourhood: Gastown
250 West Pender St. | 604-871-7000 | WEBSITE
Vancouver Community College Opens Kitchens to Support Food Security
New ‘Chef’s Table Dinner Series’ Menu Pops-Up Tonight at VCC

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Definitive Records / Downtown

The Definitive Records of ‘Local Beverage Slinger’ Devon Towler

This week we asked the Bar Manager at The Magnet to share the three records that anchor his musical tastes.

11 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’

This week we speak with award-winning Hawksworth Sommelier, Jayton Paul, about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Possibly the Best Place to Drink Craft Beer in Downtown Vancouver

The Magnet has quickly emerged as a reliable place to acquaint oneself with the freshest pleasures of British Columbian craft beer.

Lexicon / Downtown

Vancouverites Remember Exactly Where They Were When This Happened Ten Years Ago...

"I was at my parents' house with my face full of seven-layer dip when Sid the Kid scored the Golden Goal..."

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Mis En Place / Downtown

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 1 — Culinary Futures, Real Talk With Local Cooks

Tony Minichiello and Bruce McAdams talk about the changes coming to education for the next-generation of professional cooks.

Popular

Heads Up

New ‘At Cost’ Food Delivery Service Being Tested for Struggling Vancouver Restaurants

The next version of 'From To' is set to roll out at some point next week with over a dozen Vancouver restaurants on board.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

110 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…It Had a Food Delivery App That Wasn’t Exploitive

To food delivery apps, this virus hasn't been a crisis. It's been an opportunity. Local restaurants are already considering alternatives.

Want to Help Small, Independent Groceries and Food Stores? It’s Not Hard…

We get the appeal and convenience of the major grocery chains, but it's vital to support the little guys as much as we can right now.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Tractor Foods Announces Easter Family Meals

Community News / Main Street

Fable Diner Announces Butcher’s Cut Steak Dinner for Take-Out and Delivery

Community News / Downtown

Vancouverites Now Have Three Ways to Satisfying Their ‘Cafe Medina’ Cravings

Community News / The Okanagan

Hester Creek and Terrafina Restaurant Delivering Convenience For Your Table This Spring