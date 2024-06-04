Main St. Brewing Marks Ten Years with Exclusive Beer Releases & Party, June 8th

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main St. Brewing will mark its 10th anniversary and Gold Medal win for its flagship Main Street Pilsner at the 2024 Canadian Brewing Awards with a celebration on Saturday, June 8 at the Mount Pleasant Brewery (261 East 7th Ave.)

Kicking off at 4 p.m., the tenth-anniversary party will feature music by DJ Glyndor, a pop-up from Steve’s Smoked Meats, exclusive beer releases, and more.

The event also serves as a celebration of Main St.’s recent win at the Canadian Brewing Awards, where the current version of its Main Street Pilsner — one of its first recipes that was brewed a decade ago and remains a flagship beer was awarded gold in the North American Style Premium Lager category.

It’s the latest accolade for the Mount Pleasant brewery and Head Brewer Azlan Graves, who was crowned Young Brewer of the Year at the 2024 Canadian Brewers Choice Awards and also led the brewery to gold and bronze medals for his Toasted Fig Leaf Saison and Rye Bitter beers, respectively, at the 2024 Best of Craft Beer Awards earlier this year.

The new beer releases that coincide with the anniversary event include:

Available exclusively on tap: the gold-medal winning Toasted Fig Leaf Saison (6.7% ABV/32 IBU) and a 10th Anniversary Brett Pale Ale (5.9% ABV/40 IBU) that are the latest new additions to Graves’ multiple award-winning and ongoing Garage Series of barrel-aged and wild-fermented beer;

A new version of a Tunnerman’s Westminster English Brown Ale (4.8% ABV/29 IBU) that was the inaugural beer release at Main St. in 2014 and brewed with help from former Main St. brewers Ryan Jurgens (currenly of Vancouver’s Faculty Brewing), Aaron MacInnis(currently of Kamloops’ Iron Road Brewing), and Jack Bensley (currently of Langley’s Farm Country Brewing);

A new spin on Main St.’s longtime and current flagship Kingpin Hazy Pale Ale called Tenpin (6.2% ABV/42 IBU) that was concocted by former Main St. brewers Joe Ross, Alex Beilby-Tipping and Bill Riley.

“We’ve got a lot of reasons to celebrate and a lot of people to thank for helping us to reach this milestone,” says Main St. Co-Owner Nigel Pike. “We’re looking forward to seeing old friends and new faces join us to raise a glass to a decade of creating outside-the-box, unconventional, and, we’re honoured to say, once again — award-winning — beers since we turned on the tanks back in 2014.”