Gotham Steakhouse & Bar Celebrates 25 Years

The Goods from Gotham Steakhouse & Bar

Vancouver, BC | In 1999, Gotham Steakhouse & Bar ushered in a new era of fine dining in Vancouver. The city embraced the new American style steakhouse with its high-quality a la carte menu, stylish service, and elegant, elevated atmosphere. Since then, the west coast restaurant scene has experienced enormous change, but Gotham proudly remains an iconic and beloved part of Vancouver’s dining landscape.

Situated within a stunning art deco building, Gotham remains as unique today as it was 25 years ago. With its soaring ceilings, original artwork, rich textures of leather and velvet, and intricate millwork throughout, every detail creates an atmosphere of intimacy and decadent comfort.

The classically inspired steakhouse menu has changed and expanded significantly since opening. Always and only featuring the best Prime beef from the U.S. and Canada, it now boasts the addition of 60-day dry aged beef, oX menu limited cuts, and certified A5 Wagyu from Kobe & Miyazaki, Japan. All this combined with Gotham’s legendary fresh seafood, unique plant-based creations, decadent sides, and house made desserts.

Gotham has always boasted a deep wine cellar, consistently achieving industry recognition, including a coveted Wine Spectator “Best Of” ranking. In celebration of this 25th anniversary, Gotham is offering a specially labelled bottle of J Lohr Vineyards exceptional Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon. This limited-edition keepsake commemorates their longstanding relationship and mutual history of quality and exclusivity.

Widely recognized for impeccable, professional service, Gotham takes every visit to the next level. Whether enjoying the live music and energy of the lounge, the hum of the busy dining room, or the lure of the lush garden patio in summertime, each guest is treated to a unique and memorable experience.

As one of Vancouver’s most awarded restaurants, Gotham has earned repeated recognition from Vancouver Magazine, Wine Spectator, Conde Nast, and Western Living, just to name a few.

Not many restaurants have had the pleasure of serving Vancouver diners for 25 years.

Gotham Steakhouse & Bar looks forward to owning an important place in the heart of diners for many more years to come.