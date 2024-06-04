Fraserhood’s Savio Volpe Unleashes New Spring Dishes; Prepares Popular Patio for the Season

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Osteria Savio Volpe, Banda Volpi’s Italian farm-to-table destination is ready to dine al fresco on the lush, 12-seat sidewalk patio, with new dishes inspired by the bounty of British Columbia ingredients; refreshing new cocktails for warmer days; and wines made for summer sipping. Friends, family and strangers alike are invited to load up the long table outside the fox with delightful, seasonal specialties, starting Friday, June 7, 2024.

“At Banda Volpi, our chefs always cook what’s fresh and seasonal, anchored by signature and classic dishes, in the style of each restaurant’s distinct concept,” says Paul Grunberg, co-founder of Banda Volpi, the gang behind folkloric neighbourhood spots Savio Volpe, La Tana, Pepino’s, and the new Elio Volpe. “At Savio, we’re all about the osteria – simple, rustic, ingredient-driven fare.”

Some such rustic, farm fresh, new-to-the-menu dishes, created by head chef Jorge Sora alongside Banda Volpi culinary director Phil Scarfone, include first-of-the-season asparagus & celery salad in a bright lemon vinaigrette, with parsley, walnuts, and Parmigiano Reggiano; and local swiss chard with pine nuts and amaro-soaked sultanas. Since it’s BC fire morel season, Scarfone can be found foraging the local delicacy for both the ricotta and black truffle raviolo al’uovo; and the fire grilled scallops with green garlic risotto, wild watercress, and more marinated morels; on the menu for as long as the season lasts…

With the patio opening just days away, picture the sun slowly setting over a table full of olives and focaccia, salumi and spritzes, pasta and vino. Start with an aperitivo of beverage director Amar Gill’s refreshing yet complex Volpi Sbagliato, featuring the newly released Banda Volpi Amaro and local, organic rosemary; and move through the meal with wine director Kristi Linneboe and lead sommelier Lisa Baran’s summer sipper suggestions to complement everything from the new beef carpaccio and bone marrow crocchetta; to the very special spit-roasted porchetta served with soft polenta, for sharing.

Located just outside the osteria’s iconic fox face window, the Savio patio is a Vancouver summer gem: a 12-seat oasis surrounded by lush greenery and organic garden planters featuring edible plants and herbs grown for chef Sora and his team in the kitchen. Weather permitting, patio seats are first come, first served; and the long table is communal, in the convivial spirit of the season.

“Fraserhood is especially bustling during the spring and summer, as more people are out and about in the neighbourhood, and dining outdoors is always a bonus in Vancouver – we have to soak up every bit of sun we can get!” adds Leela Blaney, general manager, Savio Volpe.

Savio Volpe is open seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Reservations can be made online. Walk-ins are always welcome.