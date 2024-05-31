Enjoy a New Summer-Inspired Patio Menu from Blue Water Cafe, Beginning June 6th

The Goods from Blue Water Cafe

Vancouver, BC | It’s officially summer at Blue Water Cafe! Start your afternoon at our Yaletown location with our new patio menu that features guest favourites and new additions, including sushi from the Raw Bar, handcrafted by Sushi Chef Masaaki “Masa” Kudo, and Executive Chef Frank Pabst’s signature seafood towers. We’re also offering Tomato Watermelon Salad, Wagyu Beef Polpette, Corn “Dog-topus” (octopus), Dungeness Crab Cake, and more.

Blue Water Cafe’s new patio menu is available beginning, Thursday, June 6th, Thursday through Sunday from 2:30pm to 5pm.