Elio Volpe Announces Holiday Monday Brunch Service

The Goods from Osteria Elio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | This holiday season, Osteria Elio Volpe, Banda Volpi’s coastal-inspired Italian restaurant, is extending its beloved brunch service to Monday afternoons. For five Mondays only – December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, plus a special New Year’s Day celebration on January 1 – guests are invited to escape the hustle and bustle over colazione, caffè, and cocktails.

“Since launching brunch this spring, we’ve had an incredible response, especially from guests in our neighbourhood,” says Paul Grunberg, co-founder of Banda Volpi, the gang behind folkloric neighbourhood spots Savio Volpe, La Tana, Pepino’s, and Elio Volpe. “We decided to add an extra day of brunch on Mondays, as it’s often challenging to find a place to meet friends and colleagues on a weekday, especially during the holidays.”

Guests can enjoy a variety of signature Elio Volpe brunch dishes, including: the hearty Fried Chicken & Waffles with amaro maple syrup, pickled jalapeño, and poached eggs; Potato Latkes with steelhead, soft boiled egg, crema fresca, dill, and pickled onions; Spaghetti alla Carbonara with guanciale, pecorino romano, and poached egg; and the famous Brunch Pizza with roasted mushroom, Elio’s house made bacon, potato, calabrian chili, and hollandaise.

New pastries include flaky apollini filled with seasonal flavours, a Gianduja Pizelle Cannoli with Montenegro and toasted hazelnut, and pastry chef Tanis Petrin’s legendary Cinnamon Buns.

To toast the season, beverage director Amar Gill has added a Berry Mule with Tanqueray gin, strawberry orange cordial, lime, and ginger beer to the menu, as well as a Mimosa per la tavola (for the table) option, alongside popular drinks such as Elio Cesare, Blood Orange Bellini, and Shakerato Martini.

“Holiday brunch is always a celebratory occasion and definitely a great time to indulge in special dishes like our ‘Elio Reserve’ Giaveri Italian caviar with our potato latkes, and pairing it with a bottle of Prosecco or Lambrusco from our wine list. In addition, we hope to add some exclusive holiday features next month, so come over to Cambie Village,” adds Grunberg.

Reservations for Elio Volpe’s holiday Monday brunch service are available now via Resy. Walk-ins are always welcome.

For full operating hours and for more information, please visit www.eliovolpe.com.