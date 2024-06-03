Celebrate a Decade of Brewing in New West at SO10: Steel & Oak’s 10th Anniversary Party!

The Goods from Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

New Westminster, BC | Ten years ago a much younger Jorden Foss and Jamie Garbutt decided to open a brewery in their hometown. Join them and the entire Steel & Oak Brewing Co. team to celebrate their 10th anniversary of brewing in New West!

On Sunday, June 23rd, from 12 PM to 5 PM, come to the brewery at 1319 Third Avenue, New Westminster, for an afternoon filled with great beer, delicious food, and fantastic entertainment.

Event Highlights:

Vinyl Alley: Explore a diverse selection of records from 8 local vendors.

Food Trucks: Get your eat on with offerings from Between2Buns, CrackOn, VegOut, and Crema Ice Cream.

Kids’ Activities: New West Family Place will host a fun-filled area for kids, featuring arts and crafts, sensory tables, and crawl tubes.

Roving Magic: Be amazed by Shawn Farquhar from Hidden Wonders as he performs magic from 12 PM to 1 PM.

Live Music: Social Medium and Worst Kept Secrets will be spinning vinyl, and catch acoustic acts in Vinyl Alley.

Drinks: Choose from 14 different beers, cider, wine from the Pacific Breeze Lounge, and house made lemonade.

Safe Ride: Key West Ford will be on site with two Ford Mach-E’s to shuttle folks to New West Skytrain Station.

Steel & Oak has been a cornerstone of the New Westminster community for a decade, crafting exceptional beers and bringing people together. Our 10th anniversary is not just a milestone for us, but a celebration of the community that has supported us throughout this past decade.

“I’m still in awe of the amount of people who join us at our anniversary parties. It really feels like the unofficial kick off to summer and I’m looking forward to celebrating with everyone again this year,” says co-founder Jorden Foss.

Bring your friends, family, and fellow craft beer enthusiasts to join in on the festivities. SO10 is an all ages, dog friendly, event. Whether you’re here for the music, the magic, the beer, or the food, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Join us as we toast to 10 incredible years and look forward to many more. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!