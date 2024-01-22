Capture Photography Festival Announces Featured Exhibition at the Contemporary Art Gallery

The Goods from Capture Photography Festival

Vancouver, BC | The Capture Photography Festival is thrilled to announce a solo presentation of work by Diane Severin Nguyen, titled If I hadn’t created my own world, I would have died in someone else’s, presented at the Contemporary Art Gallery (555 Nelson Street) as a Featured Exhibition for the 2024 Festival. The exhibition will be on view to the public from Friday, February 2nd to May 5th, 2024. It is preceded by an opening reception on Thursday, February 1st, from 7–9pm,

Across her moving image work, Diane Severin Nguyen depicts characters driven to express the enigmatic truths of their existence. Faced with the stultifying effects of historical trauma and the ungraspable nature of intergenerational memory, Nguyen’s works explore her protagonists’ struggle to realize their agency in the present.

At the Contemporary Art Gallery, Nguyen presents In Her Time (Iris’ Version), a new edit of her 2023 feature-length film In Her Time. Set amid the outsized period sets of Hengdian World Studios, the largest film studio in Asia, the film follows Iris, a young actress searching for her voice as she prepares for a leading role in a Chinese historical epic.

In Her Time was commissioned and produced by Rockbund Art Museum, Shanghai, with support from the Contemporary Art Gallery, Vancouver. It is presented at CAG with additional support from Clark’s Audio Visual. Find out more about the 2024 Featured Exhibition here.