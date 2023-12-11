St. Lawrence’s ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Celebration Returns in Two Fantastic Formats for 2024

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Winter’s most wonderful dinner experience returns to Vancouver in January, when the much-awaited Cabane à Sucre returns to Michelin-starred Railtown restaurant St. Lawrence. Tickets for the perennially sold-out dinner series go on sale to the public on December 1 and are expected to sell out quickly.

Created by St. Lawrence Chef/Founder Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier and Executive Chef/Partner Ashley Kurtz, the menu pays homage to Poirier’s home province of Quebec, and the annual tradition of trekking to its sugar maple forests. There, rustic, homespun habitant meals are served at the “Sugar Shacks” (Cabanes à Sucre), where sap is boiled and turned into the nation’s prized syrup.

For 2024, the annual St. Lawrence celebration will feature Sugar Shack-inspired dishes in two consecutive formats — communal long table dinner and chef’s tasting menu – with both menus sure to spark excitement and nostalgia from Québécois expats and Cabane lovers alike, making it a perfect gift under the tree this Christmas.

First up, from January 17 to 27, St. Lawrence is bringing back its original Cabane à Sucre Long Table dinners first introduced in 2020, with classic, communal Cabane seating and seven-course family-style menu featuring classic Québécois favourites like Oreilles de Crisse (fried pork rinds with maple & MTL steak spice), tourtière de cerf (venison tourtière, fruit ketchup & red wine sauce) and tarte à l’érable, crème glacée, lait & sapin (maple tart, maple ice cream, milk foam & spruce). Priced at $225 per person plus tax and gratuity, guests can expect rustic sharing plates, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage pairings by Sommelier and fellow French-Canadian David Lawson, who will join Chef Poirier in guiding guests through the fun and lively Cabane experience.

Cabane à Sucre Long Table Dinner

January 17-27, 2024

Oreilles de Crisse

Fried pork rinds with maple & MTL steak spice

Flan de foie gras & gelée à l’érable

Foie gras custard with maple aspic

Saucisse cocktail & bbq sauce à l’églantier

Cocktail sausage with rosehip bbq sauce

Croquette de fromage de Québec

Cheese croquette

Gravlax de truite marinée au gin du Québec & érable

Crêpes au sarrasin

Steelhead trout gravlax marinated with Québec gin & maple

Buckwheat crêpes

Soupe aux pois & foie gras torchon

Cretons, moutarde & brioche

Yellow split pea soup with foie gras

Brioche, cretons & mustard

Mini tourtière de cerf, sauce vin rouge & ketchup aux fruits

Pomme Paillasson

Venison tourtière, fruit ketchup & red wine sauce

Potato cooked in duck fat

Canard au charbon, boulette de canard & choux garnis

Fèves aux lard

Charcoal grilled duck, duck meatball, ‘all dressed’ cabbage

Baked beans

Tarte à l’érable, crème glacée, lait & sapin

Beigne à l’érable & fromage Sauvagine

Maple tart, maple ice cream, milk foam & spruce

Maple Cruller & Sauvagine cheese

Guimauve à l’érable

Maple marshmallow

Biscuit à l’érable

Maple cookie

Bouchée de la Reine à l’érable

Maple vol-au-vent

Then from January 30 to March 2, the maple syrup homage continues, as the St. Lawrence Chef’s Tasting Menu returns with elevated dishes inspired by the iconic Canadian ingredient. Using the best of what’s available from local farmers, fishers and producers, the chef’s tasting menu is offered at $148 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Tickets for both dining experiences offered from January 17 to 27, 2024 and January 30 to March 2, 2024 are now available online at stlawrencerestaurant.com/cabane-a-sucre. For more information about Cabane à Sucre, holiday offerings, or to stay up to date on all the latest news, visit stlawrencerestaurant.com or follow @stlawrencerestaurant on Instagram.