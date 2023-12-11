Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence’s ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Celebration Returns in Two Fantastic Formats for 2024

Portrait

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Winter’s most wonderful dinner experience returns to Vancouver in January, when the much-awaited Cabane à Sucre returns to Michelin-starred Railtown restaurant St. Lawrence. Tickets for the perennially sold-out dinner series go on sale to the public on December 1 and are expected to sell out quickly.

Created by St. Lawrence Chef/Founder Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier and Executive Chef/Partner Ashley Kurtz, the menu pays homage to Poirier’s home province of Quebec, and the annual tradition of trekking to its sugar maple forests. There, rustic, homespun habitant meals are served at the “Sugar Shacks” (Cabanes à Sucre), where sap is boiled and turned into the nation’s prized syrup.

For 2024, the annual St. Lawrence celebration will feature Sugar Shack-inspired dishes in two consecutive formats — communal long table dinner and chef’s tasting menu – with both menus sure to spark excitement and nostalgia from Québécois expats and Cabane lovers alike, making it a perfect gift under the tree this Christmas.

First up, from January 17 to 27, St. Lawrence is bringing back its original Cabane à Sucre Long Table dinners first introduced in 2020, with classic, communal Cabane seating and seven-course family-style menu featuring classic Québécois favourites like Oreilles de Crisse (fried pork rinds with maple & MTL steak spice), tourtière de cerf (venison tourtière, fruit ketchup & red wine sauce) and tarte à l’érable, crème glacée, lait & sapin (maple tart, maple ice cream, milk foam & spruce). Priced at $225 per person plus tax and gratuity, guests can expect rustic sharing plates, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage pairings by Sommelier and fellow French-Canadian David Lawson, who will join Chef Poirier in guiding guests through the fun and lively Cabane experience.

Cabane à Sucre Long Table Dinner
January 17-27, 2024

Oreilles de Crisse
Fried pork rinds with maple & MTL steak spice
Flan de foie gras & gelée à l’érable
Foie gras custard with maple aspic
Saucisse cocktail & bbq sauce à l’églantier
Cocktail sausage with rosehip bbq sauce
Croquette de fromage de Québec
Cheese croquette

Gravlax de truite marinée au gin du Québec & érable
Crêpes au sarrasin
Steelhead trout gravlax marinated with Québec gin & maple
Buckwheat crêpes

Soupe aux pois & foie gras torchon
Cretons, moutarde & brioche
Yellow split pea soup with foie gras
Brioche, cretons & mustard

Mini tourtière de cerf, sauce vin rouge & ketchup aux fruits
Pomme Paillasson
Venison tourtière, fruit ketchup & red wine sauce
Potato cooked in duck fat

Canard au charbon, boulette de canard & choux garnis
Fèves aux lard
Charcoal grilled duck, duck meatball, ‘all dressed’ cabbage
Baked beans

Tarte à l’érable, crème glacée, lait & sapin
Beigne à l’érable & fromage Sauvagine
Maple tart, maple ice cream, milk foam & spruce
Maple Cruller & Sauvagine cheese

Guimauve à l’érable
Maple marshmallow
Biscuit à l’érable
Maple cookie
Bouchée de la Reine à l’érable
Maple vol-au-vent

Then from January 30 to March 2, the maple syrup homage continues, as the St. Lawrence Chef’s Tasting Menu returns with elevated dishes inspired by the iconic Canadian ingredient. Using the best of what’s available from local farmers, fishers and producers, the chef’s tasting menu is offered at $148 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Tickets for both dining experiences offered from January 17 to 27, 2024 and January 30 to March 2, 2024 are now available online at stlawrencerestaurant.com/cabane-a-sucre. For more information about Cabane à Sucre, holiday offerings, or to stay up to date on all the latest news, visit stlawrencerestaurant.com or follow @stlawrencerestaurant on Instagram.

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
St. Lawrence’s ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Celebration Returns in Two Fantastic Formats for 2024
The Scout Guide to Sorting Out Your Party Plans

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Ring in 2024 with The Mackenzie Room’s Tasting Menu for Two

Railtown Catering’s Festive Dinner Packages Make Holiday Entertaining Delicious and Easy

Ask for Luigi Toasts 10 Years with ‘Greatest Hits’ Menu

Odd Society Spirits Now Hiring for Several Integral Positions

Belgard Kitchen Wants to Host Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Odd Society Spirits Reveals New Sunday Waffle, High Proof Tea and Coffee Menu

Popular

Dear Gus: Vancouver’s Most Adorable Wine Bar?

‘The Flamingo Room’ Opens Doors on Commercial Drive This Week!

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

Eleven Crafty Events to Hit This Holiday Season, Updated

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Yaletown

Ring In the New Year with Budget-Friendly Celebration at Provence Marinaside

Community News

MONZO Launches Namesake Craft Italian Pilsner

Community News / Main Street

¿CóMO? Taperia`s Popular `Taste Our Travels` Dinner Series to Return Jan. 16th – Feb. 4th

Community News / Burnaby

Holiday Dessert Planning is a ‘Piece of Cake’ with Exquisite Yule Logs from Mon Paris