Elio Volpe is Staffing Up Ahead of Their Opening

The Goods from Osteria Elio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Elio Volpe is seeking dedicated professionals to join our team in the roles of Sous Chef, Chef de Partie, and Commis level cooks as we assemble the founding team for our upcoming restaurant, slated to open in early 2024. We require candidates with a minimum of one year of experience in a high-volume professional kitchen. A positive attitude, as well as the ability to collaborate effectively within a team setting, is imperative.

Our culinary vision revolves around coastal Italian cuisine, featuring a comprehensive in-house fresh pasta program, thin-crust wood-fired pizzas, and a curated selection of bright and vibrant seafood and salads.

The ideal candidates will demonstrate the capacity to acclimate swiftly to a new work environment and should be open to receiving direct feedback and constructive criticism. At Elio Volpe, we are committed to cultivating a positive workplace culture founded on inclusivity, transparent communication, and a healthy work-life balance.

Join Our Team at Banda Volpi!

Banda Volpi is excited to announce an incredible opportunity for an experienced General Manager to lead and open our latest venture, Osteria Elio Volpe, set to open its doors in 2024!

General Manager

At Banda Volpi, we believe in creating exceptional dining experiences that capture the essence of Italy’s diverse regions. Each of our restaurants boasts a unique personality and a sense of place. With Elio Volpe, we’re drawing inspiration from Italy’s enchanting coastline – its famed coasts, historic charm, and laid-back lifestyle. As our founder, Stanghetta, eloquently puts it, “Where Savio is rustic and regional, Elio celebrates the best ingredients from the Pacific Northwest, inspired by il mezzogiorno, the ancient seafaring term for the wind from the south, now colloquially used to describe that part of the country.”

We are on the lookout for individuals who thrive in a fast-paced, high-volume environment, and who share our enthusiasm for Italian culinary traditions and exquisite wines. This is not just a job; it’s an opportunity to be part of a company that leads the industry with innovation and creativity.

Join us and become a vital part of our journey to bring the flavours of Italy’s coast and the Pacific Northwest to the heart of our community. At Banda Volpi, we not only value our guests but also our team members, providing opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Applicants can apply here.