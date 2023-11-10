Enjoy Seven Courses for a Good Cause at el Santo in New West, Nov. 19th

The Goods from El Santo

New Westminster, BC | On Sunday November 19, 2023, el Santo will be hosting a charitable seven course fundraising dinner at 680 Columbia Street in New Westminster.

Supporting Canucks Autism Network (CAN) has always been important to Alejandro (owner of el Santo). His family has personally seen the benefits of the vast programs offered for children. As a business owner he has also had the opportunity to provide work experience for youth with autism, through their Skills Training Employment Program (CAN-STEP).

el Santo CAN is only possible due to the support of like-minded community members and businesses who are committed to helping those in need. el Santo CAN events, combined with other fundraising initiatives, have raised over $100,000 to support Canucks Autism Network.

el Santo CAN night allows Alejandro to pair his support and appreciation for CAN while hosting an event that brings people together to socialize with others within the community, enjoying food, drinks, and entertainment. This night promises to be extraordinary!

You will not want to miss what our Executive Chef Sam Fabbro has in store! Chef Sam will be joined by two very special guest chefs: Andrea Aldridge – Top Chef Season 9 Finalist and Mathew Villamoran – Executive Chef from Fable Kitchen. They all share a passion for creating a memorable experience.

Tickets can be purchased through the el Santo website or Eventbrite.