The Cascade Room Gastrolounge Brings Back Its ‘Barbarian Feast’ on October 22nd

The Goods from The Cascade Room

Vancouver, BC | After a three-year pandemic pause, The Cascade Room is bringing back its popular and perennially sold-out All-You-Can-Eat Barbarian’s Feast on Sunday, October 22 at the Mount Pleasant gastrolounge (2616 Main Street).

The one-night-only event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a welcome Jamesons cocktail or 16oz sleeve of Main St. beer before the communal feast is served up at 6 p.m. with a main-course menu that includes a 45-kg Whole Hog procured from Johnston’s Farm in the Fraser Valley and smoked on the restaurant’s Main St. patio, Beef Brisket, Pork Ribsslathered with bourbon sauce, Whole Smoked Chicken and Sausages.

Tickets to the All-You-Can-Eat Barbarian’s Feast — which also features an array of all-you-can-eat sides including Applewood Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Warm Potato Salad, BBQ Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Honey Drizzled Corn Bread and Dessert — are available for $99 per person plus tax and gratuity via Tock.

Guests can also order optional Whiskey Tasting Flights comprising four select ½ oz. pours of whiskies from around the world (Lot 40, Jefferson’s Very Small Batch, Jameson and The Glenlivet) for $15 per person plus tax, additional sleeves or pints of craft beer, and bottles of house white or red wine for $30 per bottle plus tax.

“This was one of the most popular events on the culinary calendar in Vancouver for two years and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring it back,” says The Cascade Room Co-Owner Nigel Pike. “We’re hoping to welcome back old friends and introduce some new folks to what we can only describe as a real feast for the senses.”

RESERVATIONS

As seats for the All-You-Can-Eat Barbarian’s Feast on Sunday, October 22 are extremely limited and expected to sell out, guests are recommended to reserve their seats here.