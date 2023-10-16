Community News / Main Street

The Cascade Room Gastrolounge Brings Back Its ‘Barbarian Feast’ on October 22nd

Portrait

The Goods from The Cascade Room

Vancouver, BC | After a three-year pandemic pause, The Cascade Room is bringing back its popular and perennially sold-out All-You-Can-Eat Barbarian’s Feast on Sunday, October 22 at the Mount Pleasant gastrolounge (2616 Main Street).

The one-night-only event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a welcome Jamesons cocktail or 16oz sleeve of Main St. beer before the communal feast is served up at 6 p.m. with a main-course menu that includes a 45-kg Whole Hog procured from Johnston’s Farm in the Fraser Valley and smoked on the restaurant’s Main St. patio, Beef Brisket, Pork Ribsslathered with bourbon sauce, Whole Smoked Chicken and Sausages.

Tickets to the All-You-Can-Eat Barbarian’s Feast — which also features an array of all-you-can-eat sides including Applewood Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Warm Potato Salad, BBQ Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Honey Drizzled Corn Bread and Dessert — are available for $99 per person plus tax and gratuity via Tock.

Guests can also order optional Whiskey Tasting Flights comprising four select ½ oz. pours of whiskies from around the world (Lot 40, Jefferson’s Very Small Batch, Jameson and The Glenlivet) for $15 per person plus tax, additional sleeves or pints of craft beer, and bottles of house white or red wine for $30 per bottle plus tax.

“This was one of the most popular events on the culinary calendar in Vancouver for two years and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring it back,” says The Cascade Room Co-Owner Nigel Pike. “We’re hoping to welcome back old friends and introduce some new folks to what we can only describe as a real feast for the senses.”

RESERVATIONS
As seats for the All-You-Can-Eat Barbarian’s Feast on Sunday, October 22 are extremely limited and expected to sell out, guests are recommended to reserve their seats here.

The Cascade Room
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2616 Main St. | 604-709-8650 | WEBSITE
The Cascade Room Gastrolounge Brings Back Its ‘Barbarian Feast’ on October 22nd
New BC Wine Releases Hitting Your Favourite Mt Pleasant Joints for ‘Spring Splash’

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Get to Know Chef Hil

Published on Main Named New Krug Ambassade

Tocador is Seeking a New Bar Manager

First Pick Handmade Returns to Heritage Hall September 23 & 24

Join Burdock & Co’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebration, Sept. 23rd

A Look Inside ‘The Watson’, Opening Doors in Mount Pleasant This Week

Popular

Now Open: Mah Milk Bar

Andrea Gail Opens at 1867 Powell Street in East Van

Beloved French Bistro, Au Comptoir, Finally Opens A Second Location.

Mah Milk Bar Aims to Blend Local Community Charm with Melbourne Coffee Culture

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Yaletown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Marks Latest Michelin Honour, Adds New Fall Features

Community News / Whistler

Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar Showcases ‘Taste of Fall’ Table d’Hôte Menu at Whistler Restaurant

Community News / South Granville

Ian Tan Gallery’s October Feature Artist is Christopher Friesen

Community News / West Side

Celebrate Harvest Season with Potluck’s Thanksgiving Feast