Maenam Celebrates New Extended Hours with Limited Time Drink Specials, Starting Now

Vancouver, BC | Maenam is now open seven days a week! For the first time in three years, Vancouver’s celebrated Maenam restaurant will be open seven days a week, starting this Monday, September 18, 2023. To celebrate, the team is offering chef menu-pairing wines, Pierre Paillard Champagne, Four Winds Elementary Lager, and Lemon Basil Smash cocktails at 25 per cent off through the end of October every Monday.

Reservations for Maenam’s family-style Chef’s Menu in the dining room can be made at www.maenam.ca. Walk-ins for the bar and lounge area are always welcome.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
