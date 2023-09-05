Community News / New Westminster

Apero Mode is Popping Up at Steel & Oak Brewing Co. on September 8th

Portrait

The Goods from Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

New Westminster, BC | Embracing French energy on the West Coast, join Steel & Oak and Apéro Mode for a casual evening of fun wines and socializing in the back of our brewery.

On Friday, September 8th you will be welcomed to Apéro. What is Apéro, you ask? In France or Québec, folks take a pause in late afternoon to catch up and indulge in a little wine, often without commitment of dinner plans. This is Apéro.

In this spirit, we want you to stop into the brewery with coworkers, family and friends (or meet some new ones) as our friend Maude pours a selection of wine she loves, by the glass.

It will be casual counter service starting at 5pm until around 8ish. No tickets are needed, just pop in for a glass or two and enjoy the start of the weekend.

Sirius Craving will be parked out front for some post Apéro eats, if needed, and we will have our full beer list available as well.

See you on Friday, September 8th, from 5pm to 8ish, for some fun wine and casual encounters!

Steel & Oak Brewing Co.
Neighbourhood: New Westminster
1319 Third Ave. | 604-540-6495 | WEBSITE
