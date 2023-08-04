Track and Food

On the Therapeutic Potential of MDMA with Journalist and Author, Rachel Nuwer

In this episode, award-winning freelance journalist, Rachel Nuwer, discusses her fantastic and revelatory new book, I Feel Love: MDMA and the Quest for Connection in a Fractured World. Featuring the real life stories of many intriguing characters, from ravers to PTSD sufferers, Nuwer’s book covers a lot of ground: from how MDMA (aka Ectasy or “Molly”) accidentally came to be (in a German lab for pharmaceutical company, Merck), to its use by the US government as a potential ‘truth serum’ circa the 1950s (spoiler: this never took off), and subsequently by prominent biochemists and pharmacologists as a (legal) treatment for trauma and addiction in the mid-1970s. I Feel Love is at times maddening and disheartening, but also captivating, enlightening and an overall pleasurable read – in the similar vein of Dr. Gabor Maté and Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, who also explore the concept of ‘best practice’ for those who are suffering trauma. A must-read for those seeking a compassionate journey.

