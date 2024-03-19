A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Track and Food

Demythologizing Poverty with Local Expert, Tracy Smith-Carrier

Portrait
Photo of Tracy Smith-Carrier courtesy of Royal Roads University.

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. Join him as he takes a deep dive into everything food and culture happening in the city and around the globe.

Will poverty always be a systemic issue? This is the question at the heart of Tracy Smith-Carrier’s article, “Implementing a basic income means overcoming myths about the ‘undeserving poor’”, published in The Conversation last December – and the focus of today’s interview with its author.

Smith-Carrier has studied poverty for over 25 years, and is currently an Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair, with a focus on Advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, at Royal Roads University in Victoria, BC. As such, she brings a candid and humanistic lens to an issue affecting so many in our society, by breaking down the myths hindering our progress towards the elimination of poverty and (hopefully) helping us to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the issue from a macro level.

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food Mt. Pleasant

An Inside Look at the Controversial Mount Pleasant BIA Expansion

In this episode, we hear from Mount Pleasant BIA Executive Director, Neil Wyles, on why he's pushed so hard for this expansion and what that process has entailed so far, as well as from those in opposition, including three Main Street business owners.
Track and Food

Is the BC Restaurant Industry in a Crisis?

In the wake of the CEBA Loan Repayment extended deadline (Jan. 18th, 2024), host Jamie Mah and guests Shira Blustein, Shaun Layton, and James Iranzad debate where restaurants are headed in 2024 and what can be done to help an industry on the brink.
Track and Food

What’s Going On with the BC Craft Beer Industry?

To gain a better comprehension of the situation from the inside, Jamie has rounded up three friends and prominent brewery owners to share their knowledge and personal narratives, and discuss the state of the craft brewery market today, how they see it evolving, and the challenges ahead…
Track and Food

All Things Michelin with the Track and Food Podcast

Predictions on who will win, keep, and possibly move up in year two of Vancouver's Michelin Guide.

The Scout Community

Become a member