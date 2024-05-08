Does Vancouver Have a Defining Food Image?

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. Join him as he takes a deep dive into everything food and culture happening in the city and around the globe.

Welcome to the Episode 100 extravaganza! In honour of this milestone, we catch up with former Track & Food podcast co-host, Mickey McLeod, and friend of the podcast, Tristan Young, of The Keefer Bar. Then, with the help of industry vets Shira Blustein (Acorn, Lila), James Langford-Smith (Pamplemousse Jus), James Iranzad (Gooseneck Hospitality), and Michelle Sproule (Scout Magazine), we embark on a lengthy and raucous discussion beginning with whether Vancouver has a defining food image, and veering into myriad other hospitality-related topics. Get ready for a two-and-a-half-hour-long fun-filled and bubbles-fuelled episode of insider knowledge and laughter.

For additional context, check out my recent article for The Midrange, “Is McDonald’s the Defining Food Image of Our Time?” here.