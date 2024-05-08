A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Does Vancouver Have a Defining Food Image?

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. Join him as he takes a deep dive into everything food and culture happening in the city and around the globe.

Welcome to the Episode 100 extravaganza! In honour of this milestone, we catch up with former Track & Food podcast co-host, Mickey McLeod, and friend of the podcast, Tristan Young, of The Keefer Bar. Then, with the help of industry vets Shira Blustein (Acorn, Lila), James Langford-Smith (Pamplemousse Jus), James Iranzad (Gooseneck Hospitality), and Michelle Sproule (Scout Magazine), we embark on a lengthy and raucous discussion beginning with whether Vancouver has a defining food image, and veering into myriad other hospitality-related topics. Get ready for a two-and-a-half-hour-long fun-filled and bubbles-fuelled episode of insider knowledge and laughter.

For additional context, check out my recent article for The Midrange, “Is McDonald’s the Defining Food Image of Our Time?” here.

Demythologizing Poverty with Local Expert, Tracy Smith-Carrier

Will poverty always be a systemic issue? This is the question at the heart of an article published in The Conversation last December, written by today's guest and Jamie Mah's most recent Track & Food Podcast episode.
An Inside Look at the Controversial Mount Pleasant BIA Expansion

In this episode, we hear from Mount Pleasant BIA Executive Director, Neil Wyles, on why he's pushed so hard for this expansion and what that process has entailed so far, as well as from those in opposition, including three Main Street business owners.
Is the BC Restaurant Industry in a Crisis?

In the wake of the CEBA Loan Repayment extended deadline (Jan. 18th, 2024), host Jamie Mah and guests Shira Blustein, Shaun Layton, and James Iranzad debate where restaurants are headed in 2024 and what can be done to help an industry on the brink.
What’s Going On with the BC Craft Beer Industry?

To gain a better comprehension of the situation from the inside, Jamie has rounded up three friends and prominent brewery owners to share their knowledge and personal narratives, and discuss the state of the craft brewery market today, how they see it evolving, and the challenges ahead…

