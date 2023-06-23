‘Tropic Thunder’ Hits Odd Society Spirits on July 13th

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Dicky’s Dumps, Sizzle Beach, and Odd Society Spirits present Tropic Thunder. Travel back in time to the height of South Pacific-inspired nights. Picture bamboo decor, moody red lights, and umbrella drinks. Join us for a tropical tribute to the Trader Vic’s era, with crushable drinks from Sizzle Beach and tasty snacks from Dicky’s Dumps.

Tropic Thunder

Odd Society Spirits

1725 Powell St., East Van

Thursday, July 13th

6-11pm

This is a non-ticketed event, but reservations ($5 deposit required at the time of booking) are strongly recommended to guarantee your seat. Reserve your spot!