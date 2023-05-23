Heads Up / Bowen Island

Score a Seat at the “Seeyousoon” X Endswell Farm Collab Dinner Series, June 10 + 11

Portrait

Celebrate all that early June produce has to offer by making your way to Bowen Island’s Endswell Farm for a multi-course fresh-air dining experience focused on seasonality, fermentation, and sustainability when visiting team, “seeyousoon“, pops up on June 10th and 11th.

Weekend ferry line-ups and some advanced planning will come into play for this event, but it’s exactly the sort of experience that we think is worth jumping through hoops for. We thought it only fair to share the details:

The dinner – put on by chefs Keith, Michael and Kevin of Toronto-based culinary pop-up outfit, seeyousoon – will be taking full advantage of all that the garden plots at Endswell Farm have going on, for a nine-course stunner of a farm-to-table experience. Between them, the trio of seeyousoon chefs boast stints at Toronto favourites such as MIMI Chinese, Henry’s, Frilu, and Hexagon, as well as international institutions such as Copenhagen’s Noma, Borago in Chile, and New York’s Gem. From what we know about the team, this outdoors feast will be a fun, adventurous and tasty expression of ingredients grown with care (hat tip to farmer Jody Peck and her Endswell Farm team). Plus: the good folks at Juice Bar have brought together a solid selection of natural wine to pair with the meal (always a good sign).

Seatings at 3pm and 7:30pm on both June 10th and 11th means that there are multiple opportunities to enjoy seeyousoon’s cooking – but ones that we’re betting will disappear as we get closer to the date. We’re letting you know now so that you don’t miss out! If you’ve never been to Endswell Farm, this is a great excuse to remedy that oversight. The private and picturesque farm is insulated from the rest of the world by forests and fields, which allows visitors to fully drop into the experience and feel like they’ve had a proper break from the city – even if it’s only for a night.

June 10 + 11 | 3pm + 7:30pm | Endswell Farm | $150/person + $50 wine offering | DETAILS 

Endswell Farm
Neighbourhood: Bowen Island
1461 Mt Gardner Rd. | 604-341-7244 | WEBSITE
Score a Seat at the “Seeyousoon” X Endswell Farm Collab Dinner Series, June 10 + 11

There are 0 comments

Bowen Island

On ‘Soil-Up’ Production and Starting a Fibre Revolution, with Dana Lee

We Want to Hide Out in This Nifty Bowen Island Airstream Trailer, Indefinitely

Hop on a Ferry for the Inaugural ‘Bowen Apple Harvest Festival’, Oct. 1-2

Snag Tickets to Bowen Island Fire Cooking Workshop and Feast

Tripping Further Afield on Bowen Island With Allison Audrey Weldon

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

15 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Four Hospitality Professionals + Artists Coming Together for a Special Art Show, June 1st

Don’t Miss the 33 Acres X Savio Volpe ‘B33r’ Collab Launch on April 28th!

Sign Up for a Jewellery Making Class with Local Designer Erica Leal

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Chinatown

Four Hospitality Professionals + Artists Coming Together for a Special Art Show, June 1st

With 'Three Servers and a Pastry Chef' it's especially inspiring to see a group of people who log so many hours on restaurant floors finding the drive to unite and do something cool and creative, and beyond the immediate demands of their day jobs.
Heads Up / Main Street

Take a Look Inside “Street Hawker”, Opening Softly for Your Long Weekend Dining Pleasure

New fast-casual, counter-service eatery, Street Hawker (3088 Main Street) is ready to serve up Southeast Asian-inspired burgers, sandwiches, fries, and proper milkshakes.
Heads Up / Hastings Sunrise

Sip on Wines from the Spanish Seaside at Dachi’s Albamar Winemaker Dinner, May 25th

This is your chance to get super intimate with winemakers Marie and Elena, from Albamar, whilst luxuriating over a wine-paired five-course dinner prepared by Chef Ben and the rest of the Dachi crew. One seating only!
Heads Up / Yaletown

Top Drop Returns for Two Days of Drinking & Talking About the “Good Stuff”, May 23-24

There's less than two weeks until Top Drop hits the Roundhouse in Yaletown, Vancouver, bringing together 48 producers from 11 countries for the two-day Main Event.