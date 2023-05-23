Score a Seat at the “Seeyousoon” X Endswell Farm Collab Dinner Series, June 10 + 11

Celebrate all that early June produce has to offer by making your way to Bowen Island’s Endswell Farm for a multi-course fresh-air dining experience focused on seasonality, fermentation, and sustainability when visiting team, “seeyousoon“, pops up on June 10th and 11th.

Weekend ferry line-ups and some advanced planning will come into play for this event, but it’s exactly the sort of experience that we think is worth jumping through hoops for. We thought it only fair to share the details:

The dinner – put on by chefs Keith, Michael and Kevin of Toronto-based culinary pop-up outfit, seeyousoon – will be taking full advantage of all that the garden plots at Endswell Farm have going on, for a nine-course stunner of a farm-to-table experience. Between them, the trio of seeyousoon chefs boast stints at Toronto favourites such as MIMI Chinese, Henry’s, Frilu, and Hexagon, as well as international institutions such as Copenhagen’s Noma, Borago in Chile, and New York’s Gem. From what we know about the team, this outdoors feast will be a fun, adventurous and tasty expression of ingredients grown with care (hat tip to farmer Jody Peck and her Endswell Farm team). Plus: the good folks at Juice Bar have brought together a solid selection of natural wine to pair with the meal (always a good sign).

Seatings at 3pm and 7:30pm on both June 10th and 11th means that there are multiple opportunities to enjoy seeyousoon’s cooking – but ones that we’re betting will disappear as we get closer to the date. We’re letting you know now so that you don’t miss out! If you’ve never been to Endswell Farm, this is a great excuse to remedy that oversight. The private and picturesque farm is insulated from the rest of the world by forests and fields, which allows visitors to fully drop into the experience and feel like they’ve had a proper break from the city – even if it’s only for a night.

June 10 + 11 | 3pm + 7:30pm | Endswell Farm | $150/person + $50 wine offering | DETAILS