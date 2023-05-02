Longtail Kitchen to Host Tenth Birthday ‘Spot Prawn BBQ Bash’, May 20th

The Goods from Longtail Kitchen

New Westminster, BC | Put on your best sunnies and head to the River Market at Westminster Quay: Longtail Kitchen is throwing a patio party! In honour of ten years of serving tasty Thai dishes to the fine folks of New West, Longtail presents a ‘Spot Prawn BBQ Bash’. Starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20th, guests will feast on an entire pound of live B.C. spot prawns purveyed by eatfish.ca and served hot off the grill with nahm jim dipping sauce, and a tallboy of refreshing craft beer from neighbouring Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

“Enjoying the giant King River Prawns of Thailand at riverside markets is a cherished local pastime,” explains chef/owner Angus An. “What better way to pay tribute to Longtail than to gather and feast on our favourite B.C. delicacy—spot prawns—while admiring the mighty Fraser River!”

Longtail’s head chef and restaurant manager, Alex Lim, will be manning the barbeque at this epic waterfront cookout, while Angus cracks some fresh cold ones from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be door prizes and giveaways including a limited-edition Longtail 10th Anniversary T-shirt for the first 20 guests who purchase tickets, plus special side dishes and fun surprises.

Tickets for Longtail’s Spot Prawn BBQ Bash are $48.88 per person and can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.ca/e/longtail-turns-10-spot-prawn-bbq-bash. Longtail Kitchen (116-810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster) will also remain open for takeout orders.