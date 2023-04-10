Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Hosts ‘Yoshi No Gawa’ Saké Pairing Dinner, April 26th

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Chef Tommy Shorthouse will mark the return of Sakura season by teaming up with Saké Samurai Patrick Ellis for a Spring Saké Celebration Dinner at the downtown tide-to-table staple on Wednesday, April 26.

Starting at 7 p.m., the event will take guests on a guided tour of classic and rare varietals from renowned Saké producer Yoshi No Gawa, all paired with unique dishes from Shorthouse and his team showcasing fresh-daily Fanny Bay catches like Spot Prawns, Octopus, Halibut and more.

FANNY BAY SPRING SAKÉ CELEBRATION DINNER

Wednesday, April 26, 7 p.m.

$175 per person inclusive of tax and gratuity

AMUSE

Marinated Eggplant

daikon, ponzu

FIRST

Chawanmushi

edamame, spot prawn, ikura,

skiitake, kelp powder

Paired with

Brewmaster Honjozo

SECOND

Hamachi

orange, cucumber, shiso, honeydew melon

Paired with

Goku Jo

THIRD

‘Crabonara’

kelp noodles, smoked scallop,

uni cream, crab meat, trout ikura

Paired with

Kome Dake No

FOURTH

Grilled Octopus

miso butter, lemongrass, ginger,

confit fingerling potato

Paired with

Yoshi Junmai Ginjo

FIFTH

Halibut

roasted mushrooms, celeriac,

broccolini, dashi beurre blanc

Paired with

Yoshi No Gawa Dai Ginjo

SIXTH

Lemon Tart

yuzu curd, lemon balm,

lime meringue, berries

Paired with

Yuzu Sparkling

RESERVATIONS

A select number of reservations for the Fanny Bay Spring Saké Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. are available here.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.