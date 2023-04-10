Community News / Yaletown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Hosts ‘Yoshi No Gawa’ Saké Pairing Dinner, April 26th

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Chef Tommy Shorthouse will mark the return of Sakura season by teaming up with Saké Samurai Patrick Ellis for a Spring Saké Celebration Dinner at the downtown tide-to-table staple on Wednesday, April 26.

Starting at 7 p.m., the event will take guests on a guided tour of classic and rare varietals from renowned Saké producer Yoshi No Gawa, all paired with unique dishes from Shorthouse and his team showcasing fresh-daily Fanny Bay catches like Spot Prawns, Octopus, Halibut and more.

FANNY BAY SPRING SAKÉ CELEBRATION DINNER
Wednesday, April 26, 7 p.m.
$175 per person inclusive of tax and gratuity

AMUSE
Marinated Eggplant
daikon, ponzu

FIRST
Chawanmushi
edamame, spot prawn, ikura,
skiitake, kelp powder

Paired with
Brewmaster Honjozo

SECOND
Hamachi
orange, cucumber, shiso, honeydew melon

Paired with
Goku Jo

THIRD
‘Crabonara’
kelp noodles, smoked scallop,
uni cream, crab meat, trout ikura

Paired with
Kome Dake No

FOURTH
Grilled Octopus
miso butter, lemongrass, ginger,
confit fingerling potato

Paired with
Yoshi Junmai Ginjo

FIFTH
Halibut
roasted mushrooms, celeriac,
broccolini, dashi beurre blanc

Paired with
Yoshi No Gawa Dai Ginjo

SIXTH
Lemon Tart
yuzu curd, lemon balm,
lime meringue, berries

Paired with
Yuzu Sparkling

RESERVATIONS
A select number of reservations for the Fanny Bay Spring Saké Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. are available here.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
