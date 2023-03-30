Community News / New Westminster

Steel & Oak Brewing Co. is Hosting Their Inaugural ‘Beer Run’, May 6th

Portrait

The Goods from Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

New West, BC | After hosting a hugely successful weekly run club for over a year, Steel & Oak will be hosting its first ever 5KM running event (S&O Beer Run) in Queen’s Park, New West from 11am-3pm on Saturday, May 6th.

This family friendly event will take place in Queen’s Park. Participants will embark on their 5KM run around the park at 11am. They will complete two loops of the park, taking in forested areas, views of local mountains and a short steep hill that will host a dedicated cheer section for added energy.

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, bib, timing chip, and grab bag, as well as refreshments and snacks at the finish line.

S&O will host a beer garden from 11am–3pm for all finishers, supporters and curious onlookers to enjoy. Beer from S&O, food from the Lucha Libre food truck, and soft drinks will all be available for purchase inside the beer garden.

“Experiencing the S&O run club community grow over the past year has inspired everyone at the brewery,” says S&O’s Jordan Brett. “It’s amazing to see how beer and running can bring so many people together. Our event is intended to celebrate New West’s beautiful scenery, vibrant community and dynamic local businesses.”

Participants are encouraged to walk or take transit to this event, and to invite family and friends to support and join the post-race festivities.

S&O Beer Run has online registration for the run, and free entry for all into the post-race area. All information is available at sobeerrun.ca.

Steel & Oak Brewing Co.
Neighbourhood: New Westminster
1319 Third Ave. | 604-540-6495 | WEBSITE
