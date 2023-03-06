Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen Launches New ‘Best of Belgard’ Prix Fixe Evening Menu

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen is the latest Vancouver restaurant to begin offering a Prix Fixe tasting-style menu. The three-course (plus amuse bouche and cheeky “somethin’ to sip on”) menu is a selection of the restaurant’s greatest hits. Each dish is thoughtfully paired with a recommended BC wine.

“Our ‘Best of Belgard’ menu is us putting our best foot forward, and providing the most enjoyable experience for our guests,” says Executive Chef, Andrew Hounslow. “It showcases some of our favourite dishes from over the years, plus some new additions to our menu.”

‘Best of Belgard’ is priced at $55 per guest (a nod to their street address, 55 Dunlevy), exclusive of tax, gratuity, and beverages, and is available daily from 4pm onwards. Reservations can be booked through OpenTable, by phoning 604-699-1989 or by emailing [email protected].

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
Ring In the New Year with Belgard Kitchen’s Prix Fixe Menu

