New Daily Specials Now on the Menu at Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Red Card has revamped its Daily Features with a variety of exciting and delicious food and drink deals throughout the week. Happy Hour has just became happier: now available 2 to 5pm, Daily, 9 to close, Sunday to Thursday and all day Sunday.

Guests can now enjoy daily features each Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday alongside all-time features like ‘Rep Your Team’ and ‘Home Game Special’. Discover more about these exciting new specials below:

Sunday: All Day Happy Hour and 50% off Select Appetizers
Monday: $10 Lime Margaritas, $7 Sol, $5 off Pizzas
Wednesday: 50% off Select Bottles of Wine, $18 Wings and Beer, $14 Game Day Dog and Beer
Friday: $20 Howe Sound Lager or Ale and Fully Loaded Burger
Rep Your Team: Wear your team’s jersey during any live game and enjoy any of the daily specials.
Home Game Specials: During Home Games, enjoy $15 Burger and Beer and $25 Pitcher and Pizza.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-689-4460 or booking online.

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Neighbourhood: Downtown
560 Smithe St. | 604-689-4460 | WEBSITE
