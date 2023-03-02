New Daily Specials Now on the Menu at Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

The Goods from Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Red Card has revamped its Daily Features with a variety of exciting and delicious food and drink deals throughout the week. Happy Hour has just became happier: now available 2 to 5pm, Daily, 9 to close, Sunday to Thursday and all day Sunday.

Guests can now enjoy daily features each Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday alongside all-time features like ‘Rep Your Team’ and ‘Home Game Special’. Discover more about these exciting new specials below:

Sunday: All Day Happy Hour and 50% off Select Appetizers

Monday: $10 Lime Margaritas, $7 Sol, $5 off Pizzas

Wednesday: 50% off Select Bottles of Wine, $18 Wings and Beer, $14 Game Day Dog and Beer

Friday: $20 Howe Sound Lager or Ale and Fully Loaded Burger

Rep Your Team: Wear your team’s jersey during any live game and enjoy any of the daily specials.

Home Game Specials: During Home Games, enjoy $15 Burger and Beer and $25 Pitcher and Pizza.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-689-4460 or booking online.