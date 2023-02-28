Plan a Trip to Vancouver Island for Victoria’s First Ever All Natural Wine Festival

Heads up, BC wine-lovers: on March 24th, the Barnyard Natural Wine Festival is setting a new precedent as Victoria’s first ever all natural wine festival. We’re telling you well in advance so that you can make your arrangements ASAP and don’t miss out participating in this super cool event…

The main tasting event will showcase a total of 18 BC winemakers, 17 import agencies, and one Ontario winery, collectively pouring from a total of almost 300 bottles (!!!) What that adds up to: a roomful of good, conscientious and food-loving folks, who are passionate about making and sharing wines made using low-intervention or natural winemaking practices only. Scope out the full list of participants here.

The festival goes down from 7-10pm at the Lion’s Den Restaurant inside Save On Foods Arena, with tickets going for $105 (including tastes and snacks). For those who want to learn more about natural wine, straight from the local people producing and selling the stuff, an extra $40 will get you a pre-event panel discussion (with a glass of wine in hand), plus early access to the tastings. Either way, you can (and should) secure your tickets well in advance here.

In addition to the main event, a series of more intimate events are also in the works. Some highlights so far on our radar include a Hanai walk-in-only pop-up dinner at Fol Epi (Thursday, March 23rd, 6pm until late), featuring 15 import bottles available BTG and an eight-item menu of Hawaiian-inspired local snacks; and an evening of eating, drinking and rubbing shoulders with winemakers from a bunch of cool young BC brands (Else, Keenan & Zoe, Rigour & Whimsy, Plot) at new Chinatown wine bar, End Dive…

Stay tuned to the Barnyard Natural Wine Festival website’s Events page and Instagram feed for important info and announcements as they roll out.