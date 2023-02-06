There’s One Week Left to Apply for the 2023 Les Dames d’Escoffier Scholarships

Heads up, any and all women working in the F&B and hospitality industries: the deadline for Les Dames d’Escoffier 2023 scholarships is fast-approaching, on Monday, February 13th.

The requirements for application are simple: you must be a BC resident who identifies as a woman or non-binary person, and who is looking to advance or hone your career skills at a legit institution. Pretty straightforward, right? Also to note: the application pieces include an up-to-date resume, two current professional recommendation letters, a short personal essay, and $30. Luckily, there’s plenty of rain in the forecast between now and the cut-off date – great for cutting down on distractions, if not much else! Find a chunk of time over the next week to get your application sorted and sent ASAP.

The full downlow and link to apply can be found here here. Selected applicants will be announced some time this March, 2023. Best of luck to all!