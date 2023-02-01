Community News / Kitsilano

Come On, Baby, Light My Fire with Maenam’s Bold Valentine’s Day Tasting Menus

Portrait

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Packed with vibrant Thai flavours and created to share with your twin flame, Maenam’s Chef’s Tasting Menus will add a spark to your Valentine’s Day. Renowned chef Angus An’s exclusive dine-in tasting menus and take-home dinner sets are made with love, and will be available for one day only, February 14th, 2023.

Whether you’re dining in or picking up food for an intimate tête-à-tête at home, Maenam’s special Valentine’s Day menus accommodate a variety of dietary requirements. Dine-in guests at this popular Michelin-recommended restaurant will tailor their Valentine’s Day experience by choosing from a delicious slate of dishes to share, priced at $95-$120 per person (minimum two). Maenam’s take-home dinner sets for two are priced at $160 for Vegetarian, and $190 for Omnivore and Pescatarian.

Each of chef Angus An’s Valentine menus is an ideal shared-meal experience. They feature a delightful set of four snacks to pique the palate, one delicious appetizer plus soup and salad to start, two indulgent main-course dishes of curry and stir-fry, and a duo of light and satisfying desserts for a sweet finish. Dine-in guests can request resident wine expert Kurtis Kolt to select perfect pairings for each course of their meal for an additional cost.

Choice bites for your romantic meal include Crudo of fresh sliced daily fish with nahm jim dressing, Thai herbs and aromatics; velvety Tom Ka Coconut Soup with beef cheeks and mushrooms; Banana Blossom Salad with tamarind dressing, fried shallots and garlic, lychee, Thai basil, and long-leaf coriander; aromatic Yellow Gati Seafood Curry with a mosaic of B.C. spring salmon, spot prawns, Makrut lime, and young coconut; and Three-Flavour Pork Rib Stir Fry of braised-then-fried pork ribs, bird’s eye chili, garlic, tamarind and palm sugar sauce, and Thai basil. Visit Maenam.ca to view the complete dine-in and take-home Valentine Chef Tasting Menus.

Valentine’s Day dine-in reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis by booking* online through Resy or calling Maenam at 604-730-5579; booking well in advance is highly recommended. Takeout Valentine dinners can also be pre-ordered by phoning the restaurant directly, and 24 hours’ advance reservation is strongly encouraged. All takeout orders can be picked up at Maenam (1938 West 4th Avenue). *A credit card is required to guarantee bookings, and a policy allowing cancellations up to 72 hours notice prior to the reservation time is in place.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
Come On, Baby, Light My Fire with Maenam’s Bold Valentine’s Day Tasting Menus
Spice Up Your New Year’s Eve Celebrations with Chef Angus An’s Flavourful Tasting Menus

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

‘Their There’ Throws It’s Hat in the Ring for Your New Favourite Brunch Spot

Get Cozy with The Stable House Bistro’s Sunday ‘Abendessen’ Menu

Picking Grapes with Reverie Beall

The Floating Respite Within Easy Swimming Reach of Kits Beach

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

Popular

There’s More Than 100 Reasons to Check Out the “100 Amigos” Art Show, Opening Jan. 27

Scout List Vol. 593

Ten Restaurateurs Weigh In on Rising Prices and What They Mean for Diners

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

Desiree Nielsen Does The Dishes

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Give a Sweet ‘Pizza’ Your Heart this Valentine’s Day, with Kafka’s Giant Heart-Shaped Cookies

2 Places
Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Unveils 2023 Valentine’s Day Collection of Perfect Sweets for Your Sweetheart
Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Celebrates Love with a ‘Berry’ Special Gin Release
Community News / The Okanagan

Trade In Blind Dates for a Blind Tasting This ‘Valenwines’ Day