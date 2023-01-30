Trade In Blind Dates for a Blind Tasting This ‘Valenwines’ Day

The Goods from Road 13 Vineyards

Oliver, BC | In honour of Valentine’s Day, Road 13 Vineyards is bringing back its Love is Blind “secret” wine sets, which allow wine lovers the opportunity to blind-taste a pair of exceptional wines in the comfort of home.

Each two-bottle bundle from the award-winning South Okanagan winery allows participants to savour a true, unencumbered taste of time and place, paying exceptionally close attention to what’s in the glass – without the distraction or influence of a label.

Are you ready to love the wine you’re with? It couldn’t be easier: pick a pair of wines, pour and sip – then rip the wrap for the big reveal!

There are three sets in all, including:

Better Together

$66 / 2 bottle set

+ complimentary gift box

These two Road 13 reds just go better together, and probably always will. A match made in heaven, you won’t want to have it any other way.

Powerful Pair

$107 / 2 bottle set

+ complimentary gift box

One old favourite red and one brand new, bold red make-up this powerful pair. Are you ready to close your eyes and jump right in?

A Love Story

$130 / 2 bottle set

+ complimentary gift box

A wine love story you’ll want to write a rom-com about. This reds combination is the best of our best and set to impress.

The Love is Blind sets are available now from road13vineyards.com/loveisblind and from Artisan Wine Shop in Vancouver.