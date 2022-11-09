Let Windfall Cider Help You Brighten the Holiday Season

The Goods from Windfall Cider

Vancouver, BC | Windfall Cider’s Holiday Series is the perfect way to say “thank you”, whether you’re shopping for Staff Appreciation or Client Gifts. Effortless ordering and convenient delivery available. Email info@windfallcider.ca.

2021 Seasonal Cider Series 3-bottle Set

$62 + tax

This three-bottle tote box features three small batch seasonal Ciders from our 2020 Vintage. Offering an exciting comparison of Windfall’s range with different structure and styles. All three vintages showcase a balanced, elegant style synonymous with Windfall.

2021 Seasonal Cider Series 2-bottle Set

$42 + tax

Experience two Seasonals of Windfall Cider with the duo pack. A selection of two Ciders showcasing distinct nuances of the growing seasons with complex aromas and flavours that only patience can provide.

Windfall Core Ciders 6 Tall Can Sampler

$36 + tax

Enjoy all three of Windfall’s Flagships with this six-can gift box:

Windfall Jackpot – traditional dry, Hail Mary – Modern Rosé, Wildcard – Hopped Cider.

The Local Friend’s Basket

5 ITEMS $92 + tax

A thoughtfully curated selection from some of our favourite local brands; the perfect host gift.

This basket includes:

• 1 bottle of Windfall Cider

• 1 jar of East Van Jam 1 Blume Tea Blend

• 2 Laid Back Snack packs 1 Windfall soy-wax candle

The Big Local Friend’s Basket

7 ITEMS $125 + tax

A thoughtfully curated selection from some of our favorite local brands; the perfect host gift.

This basket includes:

• 2 bottles of Windfall Cider

• 1 jar of East Van Jam 1 Blume Tea Blend

• 2 Laid Back Snack packs

• Eve’s Crackers

• 1 Windfall soy-wax candle

Gift cards

Deliver craft Cider goodness right to their doorstep or inbox. Gift Cards never expire and redeemable in the tasting room. Available in any denomination.