Let Windfall Cider Help You Brighten the Holiday Season

The Goods from Windfall Cider

Vancouver, BC | Windfall Cider’s Holiday Series is the perfect way to say “thank you”, whether you’re shopping for Staff Appreciation or Client Gifts. Effortless ordering and convenient delivery available. Email info@windfallcider.ca.

2021 Seasonal Cider Series 3-bottle Set
$62 + tax

This three-bottle tote box features three small batch seasonal Ciders from our 2020 Vintage. Offering an exciting comparison of Windfall’s range with different structure and styles. All three vintages showcase a balanced, elegant style synonymous with Windfall.

2021 Seasonal Cider Series 2-bottle Set
$42 + tax

Experience two Seasonals of Windfall Cider with the duo pack. A selection of two Ciders showcasing distinct nuances of the growing seasons with complex aromas and flavours that only patience can provide.

Windfall Core Ciders 6 Tall Can Sampler
$36 + tax

Enjoy all three of Windfall’s Flagships with this six-can gift box:
Windfall Jackpot – traditional dry, Hail Mary – Modern Rosé, Wildcard – Hopped Cider.

The Local Friend’s Basket
5 ITEMS $92 + tax

A thoughtfully curated selection from some of our favourite local brands; the perfect host gift.
This basket includes:
• 1 bottle of Windfall Cider
• 1 jar of East Van Jam 1 Blume Tea Blend
• 2 Laid Back Snack packs 1 Windfall soy-wax candle

The Big Local Friend’s Basket
7 ITEMS $125 + tax

A thoughtfully curated selection from some of our favorite local brands; the perfect host gift.
This basket includes:
• 2 bottles of Windfall Cider
• 1 jar of East Van Jam 1 Blume Tea Blend
• 2 Laid Back Snack packs
• Eve’s Crackers
• 1 Windfall soy-wax candle

Gift cards
Deliver craft Cider goodness right to their doorstep or inbox. Gift Cards never expire and redeemable in the tasting room. Available in any denomination.

Windfall Cider
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade | WEBSITE
