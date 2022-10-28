Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

East Van’s ‘Flourist’ is Seeking a Head Baker

Vancouver, BC | Join our team of passionate, bread obsessed folks all working with a common goal of providing nourishing, traceable food and building connections through better ingredients. Flourist team members benefit from competitive salaries, benefits, amazing perks, and a supportive, kind work environment. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating a space where all can thrive.

About the Head Baker role:
The Head Baker is one of the most important people at Flourist, leading the way with our baking program that features freshly milled flour and sourdough baking methods. The Head Baker leads the Flourist baking team and is responsible for turning our freshly milled flour into our sourdough bread and pastries. The Head Baker is tasked with overseeing all operations related to the bakery production. This person should be experienced managing a dynamic and talented team and is inspired by the unpredictable nature of freshly milled flour and wild yeast.

Must Haves:
– knowledge and expertise in sourdough bread baking and pastry
– passion for team building
– track record of setting and consistently achieving quality standards

About Flourist | Flourist creates demand for nourishing, traceable food and is a direct to consumer brand that ships freshly milled flour and premium dry goods across North America through our online store. Our Mill + Bakery on Commercial Street is our flagship brick and mortar location, which specializes in Sourdough Bread, pastries and local produce. We believe in an ethical, traceable supply chain, and making meaningful connections to each other through food.

More information about the role (including salary) can be found here.

If you think you would be a fit for this role, please reach out to us at jobs@flourist.com!

Flourist
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St. | 604-336-9423 | WEBSITE
