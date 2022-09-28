‘Flourist’ Bakery & Cafe Looking to Build Up Their FOH Team

The Goods from Flourist
Vancouver, BC | We are looking for Front of House team members to join our team. Full and part time positions are available!
Skills in making amazing coffees, delivering warm and friendly customer service, and nighttime availability, in addition to daytime, is preferred. We offer competitive hourly wages, benefits, and job perks .
Send your CV with a short note to us at jobs@flourist.com .
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St. | 604-336-9423 | WEBSITE
