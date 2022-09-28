Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

‘Flourist’ Bakery & Cafe Looking to Build Up Their FOH Team

Portrait

The Goods from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for Front of House team members to join our team. Full and part time positions are available! ⁠

Skills in making amazing coffees, delivering warm and friendly customer service, and nighttime availability, in addition to daytime, is preferred.⁠ We offer competitive hourly wages, benefits, and job perks . ⁠

Send your CV with a short note to us at jobs@flourist.com .

Flourist
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St. | 604-336-9423 | WEBSITE
‘Flourist’ Bakery & Cafe Looking to Build Up Their FOH Team
Where to Score a Quick Picnic, Mapped

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Talking Pâté, Imposter Syndrome and Restaurant Nostalgia, with Chef Colin Johnson of St. Lawrence

Don’t Miss The Boxcar’s Seventh Anniversary Party This Week!

“It’s Okay” Bar Planned for Hastings-Sunrise

Head to Chinatown for ‘Cousins & Friends Fest’, Happening Sept. 23-25

Ubuntu Canteen Hosting Cafe Olli for a Special Dinner, October 8th

What’s Pumping on the Speakers (and Headphones) of Patrick Hennessy

Popular

“It’s Okay” Bar Planned for Hastings-Sunrise

Talking Pâté, Imposter Syndrome and Restaurant Nostalgia, with Chef Colin Johnson of St. Lawrence

The Michelin Guide to Vancouver: From A Cook’s Perspective

A Look Inside Archer, Opening Soon in Downtown Vancouver

DL Chicken and Top Rope Birria Re-Join Forces at Studio Brewing on Oct. 1

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen is Hiring a General Manager
Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

‘Bar Corso’ on The Drive is Seeking a Chef de Partie
Opportunity Knocks / Whistler

Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar in Whistler is Hiring a Sous Chef and Line Cook
Opportunity Knocks / West End

‘Bacaro’ Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar is Looking for a Night Manager