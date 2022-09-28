‘Flourist’ Bakery & Cafe Looking to Build Up Their FOH Team

The Goods from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for Front of House team members to join our team. Full and part time positions are available! ⁠

⁠

Skills in making amazing coffees, delivering warm and friendly customer service, and nighttime availability, in addition to daytime, is preferred.⁠ We offer competitive hourly wages, benefits, and job perks . ⁠

⁠

Send your CV with a short note to us at jobs@flourist.com .