Beaucoup Bakery Launches Limited 2022 Thanksgiving Collection, Available Oct. 1

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | This fall, Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) is helping guests add a touch of pumpkin, a dash of apple, and a pinch of cranberry to their holiday table with the launch of its 2022 Thanksgiving Collection. Indulge in two of Beaucoup’s most popular creations, the Pumpkin Tart and Apple Pie Croissant, and try the team’s brand new pastry – the Holiday Stuffing Croissant. The whole collection is available starting October 1, 2022.

In addition, guests can pre-order the large Pumpkin Tart and grand Apple Pie Croissant online at www.beaucoupbakery.com for pick-up from October 7 to 10, 2022.

“This Thanksgiving, our goal was to create comfort and nostalgia with our collection,” says Betty Hung, who co-owners Beaucoup Bakery with her brother, Jacky Hung. “Pumpkins, apples, and cranberries are words synonymous with the fall season and our pumpkin tart and apple pie croissants have a loyal following. For a savoury option, we decided to make a new croissant based on everyone’s favourite, stuffing. The hint of cranberry maple syrup adds a nice sweet touch that will leave you wanting more!”

Beaucoup’s Pumpkin Tart comes in an individual size ($7.25) and a large, six-inch round size ($28) and features spiced pumpkin custard, candied ginger, candied pumpkin seeds, candied orange peel, and brûléed meringue.

The Apple Pie Croissant makes a return in two sizes – individual ($7.95) and the grand ($19, serves three to four) and is filled with roasted spiced apples, almond frangipane, and streusel on Beaucoup’s signature butter croissant.

For a sweet and savoury taste of Thanksgiving wrapped in one package, try the new Holiday Stuffing Croissant ($7.95), which includes smoked ham, housemade herbed sausage stuffing, and bacon on Beaucoup’s buttery croissant, with a side of cranberry maple syrup.

“We look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with our guests and incredible staff this year,” adds Betty. “We’ll also have an update on our new downtown location very soon!”

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.