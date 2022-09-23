Phantom Creek Estates Launches Dinner Series, Special Thanksgiving Menu for Wine Club Members

Community News / The Okanagan

Oliver, BC | The Okanagan Valley’s most exciting new wine and culinary destination, The Restaurant of Phantom Creek Estates, will be offering elevated dinner experiences on Fridays and Saturdays beginning on September 30 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. under the direction of acclaimed Executive Chef, Alessa Valdez. The new dinner series will feature a meticulously curated five-course menu by Chef Valdez, inspired by the seasons and made with local and artisanal produce – a true celebration of the South Okanagan’s terroir.

The menu will feature dishes such as Foie Gras with peach, hibiscus tuile, volaille, house made brioche, and nasturtium, Elk Tenderloin with cauliflower, wild spruce tips, cippolini onion, chanterelles, saskatoon berries, and juniper, Chocolate Entremets with salted caper praline, chocolate mousse, sea buck thorn, and confit orange peel, and more. At $250 per guest, this delectable menu can be tastefully paired with Library and Exclusive wines from Phantom Creek Estates cellar for an additional $50. To maintain the integrity of the culinary vision, and the uninterrupted experience of all guests, we politely decline any substitutions or alterations made to the dishes. Guests can reserve a table via this link.

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and Chef Alessa has curated an exceptional five-course menu exclusively for wine club members. At $175 per member, the menu includes an Oyster & Caviar amuse bouche, Turkey Ballotine with potato fondant, red kuri squash, heirloom carrots, brussel sprouts, and sauce albufera, and Petit Pumpkin Pie. This exceptional (and educational) experience will be available on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 and will feature special guests Director of Winemaking, Mark Beringer, and Director of Farming, Amy Richards, will walk members through their harvest, grapes and wines. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. with a welcome glass of the winery’s Sparkling wine, yet to be released. Members can reserve their table by emailing wineclub@phantomcreekestates.com.

Phantom Creek Estates
Region: The Okanagan
4315 Black Sage Rd., Oliver, BC | 250-498-8367 | WEBSITE
