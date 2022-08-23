Tacofino Announces Collaborative Taco and Fundraiser with Mr. Bannock

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | After a successful collaboration with Mr. Bannock (Paul Natrall) in 2021, Tacofino is excited to announce its return for 2022.

The culinary collaboration between chefs Paul Natrall (Mr. Bannock) and Jamie Cholack (Tacofino) is a Wild Bison Taco made with ethically raised bison, seasonal Chilliwack corn puree, spicy pineapple salsa, sweet and sour onions on a corn tortilla.

“I’m so excited to collaborate and showcase traditional Indigenous ingredients, such as bison and corn, with my friends at Tacofino again,” says Natrall, “We’ve sourced the ingredients locally, the bison from Alberta and Fraser Valley corn.”

“We’re such big fans of Paul’s work,” says Cholack, “To be able to to learn more about seasonal Indigenous ingredients and highlight them in a way that showcases both Mr. Bannock and Tacofino is really inspiring.”

The Wild Bison Taco will be available from September 1st-30th at Tacofino Ocho (8 E 5th Ave.) where proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. The Tacofino food truck, along with Paul Natrall, will also be at West Coast Night on August 31st. West Coast Night takes place at Strathcona Park, where the people of the West Coast share their ancestral stories through song and dance.

Tacofino would like to respectfully acknowledge that we live and work on the unceded territory of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú 7mesh (Squamish), and Səl ̓ ı́ lwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

THE GREATER VANCOUVER FOOD BANK | The Greater Vancouver Food Bank was set up as a temporary relief to the hunger crisis in 1983 and has grown significantly in the three decades since then. Today the GVFB provides assistance to approximately 10,000 individuals monthly across Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, and the North Shore.

ABOUT MR. BANNOCK | Paul Natrall is a second-generation chef and the founder of Mr. Bannock Indigenous Cuisine. A member of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Nation, his great-grandfather Andrew Natrall was a Red Seal chef trained in the army. Paul’s unique combinations of flavours and textures showcase ancient cooking methods such as stone baking, smoking, and curing of traditional ingredients, mixed with influences from other cuisines.

Paul has specialized in Indigenous fusion for over a decade, since attending a culinary program at Vancouver Community College in 2010. It was during the courses’ two-month focus on classic French techniques that Paul experimented with traditional ingredients and familiarized himself with farms and smokehouses. He developed these skills further as a member of Aboriginal Team Canada at the Culinary Olympics in Erfurt, Germany. Paul started his business in 2017, and was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the BC Indigenous Business Awards in 2019. He is a board member of the Indigenous Culinary of Associated Nations.

