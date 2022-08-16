Community News / Fraserhood

‘Oh Carolina’ Announces Next Summer Garden Party, with Billy Nguyen and Kurtis Kolt

Portrait

Photo credit: Jeffrey Wong

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Peak summer heat continues, as does Oh Carolina’s weekly Sunday Garden Party series! Up next, Top Chef Canada Season 9 finalist Billy Nguyen brings their skills and creativity with a menu not to be missed!

Billy’s cooking style reflects their upbringing, having grown up in a Chinese-Vietnamese household in London, England, while learning French fundamentals of cooking. Billy’s aim with their food is to help build a sense of community and a safe space for others around it. Since leaving England, Billy has worked for some of Canada’s finest restaurants, and has been featured on CBC Radio, Vancouver Magazine, and Montechristo Magazine!

Meanwhile local wine pro, Kurtis Kolt, hosts the evening’s beverage service! Kolt is a Vancouver-based wine consultant who writes about wine, presents seminars, hosts events, judges wine competitions, and works with restaurants on their wine programs.

It goes without saying these two local heroes will throw a heck of a garden party this Sunday, August 21st. Kickoff is at 3pm, and no advanced tickets are required.

Oh Carolina
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
580 East 12th Ave. | WEBSITE
Fraserhood

