Tickets for Shady Hazel Farm’s Dinner With Chef Lucais Syme Now Available

Take a minute to think ahead a month, because Shady Hazel Farm on the Sunshine Coast is hosting their next Supper Club on Sunday, September 4th, with guest chef Lucais Syme of Autostrada Osteria. Seats will be in high demand, so we’re telling you now so that you don’t miss out!

If you’re on a mission to explore and enjoy in as much of BC’s bounty as possible before the season is over, then a quick jaunt over to the Sunshine Coast for a longtable dinner on a farm should definitely factor into your late-summer plans. For this second iteration of Shady Hazel’s longtable series (the first sold-out in the blink of an eye) Chef Lucais Syme will be taking inspiration (and ingredients) from the farm, where proprietors Ian and Sara grow a variety of vegetables, as well as ethically raise heritage breed lamb and Kune Kune pigs. We haven’t seen details of the menu as of yet, but we have little doubt the meal will be at least as great as the sum of its parts, and worth splurging on!

Shady Hazel Farm Longtable Dinner | Sunday, September 4th, 7pm. Tickets are $175 each. Snag your spot here.