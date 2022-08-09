Heads Up / Sunshine Coast

Tickets for Shady Hazel Farm’s Dinner With Chef Lucais Syme Now Available

Portrait

Take a minute to think ahead a month, because Shady Hazel Farm on the Sunshine Coast is hosting their next Supper Club on Sunday, September 4th, with guest chef Lucais Syme of Autostrada Osteria. Seats will be in high demand, so we’re telling you now so that you don’t miss out!

If you’re on a mission to explore and enjoy in as much of BC’s bounty as possible before the season is over, then a quick jaunt over to the Sunshine Coast for a longtable dinner on a farm should definitely factor into your late-summer plans. For this second iteration of Shady Hazel’s longtable series (the first sold-out in the blink of an eye) Chef Lucais Syme will be taking inspiration (and ingredients) from the farm, where proprietors Ian and Sara grow a variety of vegetables, as well as ethically raise heritage breed lamb and Kune Kune pigs. We haven’t seen details of the menu as of yet, but we have little doubt the meal will be at least as great as the sum of its parts, and worth splurging on!

Shady Hazel Farm Longtable Dinner | Sunday, September 4th, 7pm. Tickets are $175 each. Snag your spot here.

Shady Hazel Farm
Region: Sunshine Coast
805 Payne Rd., Gibsons | WEBSITE
Tickets for Shady Hazel Farm’s Dinner With Chef Lucais Syme Now Available
Make Space on Your Calendar

There are 0 comments

Definitive Records / The Islands

From ‘The Hip’ to Hip Hop, Mike Jacobsen Names His Three ‘Definitive Records’

We take a short trip over to Salt Spring and head immediately to Cassette Cafe and Dive Bar - a former gas station where these days locals and visitors alike fuel up on food, drinks and a stellar playlist of tunes - to hear from its owner about the albums that 'define' him...

Scout List

Make Space on Your Calendar

A gathering of some of the cooler happenings in and around Vancouver that we think you should know about.

17 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Fraserhood

Enjoy a Night of Excellent Food, Wine and Poetry at Ubuntu Canteen, August 13th

This Saturday the Fraserhood spot is switching gears to play host to winemaker Rajen Toor, of a Ursa Major Winery in the South Okanagan Valley.
Heads Up / Main Street

Celebrate a Decade of the Acorn Restaurant This Friday, August 5th

The Main Street restaurant is celebrating a whopping 10 years of business this summer, and they're doing it right: with a day-long street party.
Heads Up

Averill Creek to Host PiDGiN Restaurant for Their New Dinner Series, August 23rd

Eke the most out of the remaining weeks of summer by planning a food- and wine-centred trip to the Duncan area, including a memorable meal enjoyed outside on the Averill Creek Terrace.
Heads Up

Take a Field Trip to Barnside Brewing for the Acorn’s Long Table Dinner, August 8th

If you can only choose one meal to attend this month, then Chef Devon Latte's outdoors dinner next Monday should probably be it.

2 Places