Hy’s of Canada Awards 4th Annual ‘John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship’ to VCC Culinary Arts Student

Vancouver, BC | Hy’s of Canada awarded its fourth annual John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship to Miyeon (Jenny) Jeon of the Vancouver Community College (VCC) Culinary Arts program.

The prestigious scholarship is awarded annually to a student pursuing a career in the culinary or hospitality arts at VCC and is named in honour of former Hy’s Executive Vice President John Aisenstat, who passed away in 2018.

“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to the team at Hy’s for the recognition and support you have provided me with this scholarship,” said Miyeon. “When I learned about John, I was deeply touched and inspired by his achievements and this award is so meaningful to me.”

John’s older brother and Hy’s Chief Executive Officer, Neil Aisenstat, and Chief Operating Officer, Megan Buckley, created the scholarship as a way of honouring John’s memory and contributions to the industry in 2019.

“John was a champion of post-secondary institutions and students pursuing careers in the culinary and hospitality field,” says Neil Aisenstat. “This scholarship is just one of the many initiatives that allow us to both honour his legacy and show our ongoing support for the industry he loved.”

Beyond the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship, Hy’s of Canada also funds the Hy Aisenstat Memorial Endowment, which recognizes academic achievement and provides financial support for Simon Fraser University students pursuing careers in hospitality and culinary arts.

“John was well known for his generosity and spirit of mentorship, and we are immensely proud of the way his legacy is continuing to shape the future of our industry,” says COO Megan Buckley. “We look forward to strengthening our commitment to students and institutions and providing opportunities for the next generation.”

For more information about the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship and Hy’s other philanthropic initiatives, visit https://hyssteakhouse.com/history/hys-in-the-community.

Cinco de Mayo fundraiser at Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar to benefit the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship

