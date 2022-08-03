Heads Up

Averill Creek to Host PiDGiN Restaurant for Their New Dinner Series, August 23rd

Averill Creek Vineyard is kicking off their new Dinner Series on Tuesday, August 23rd with a multi-course meal prepared by Chef Wesley Young, of Gastown’s PiDGiN restaurant, and tickets are now available!

Eke the most out of the remaining weeks of summer by planning a food- and wine-centred trip to the Duncan area, featuring good people and lovingly prepared food and wine, served outside on the Averill Creek Terrace. The evening (from 6:45-9:30pm) includes a five-course food menu along with wine pairings (including some brand new and still in barrel ones), a cocktail and snack. Dinner guests will also get the rundown on the inspirations behind it all, straight from the mouths of Chef Wesley and Winemaker Brent Rowland.

The price for a seat at one of these tables isn’t small – tickets are $185 per person, before tax, for all the food and wine – but if you are looking to cap off your summer with a memorable meal enjoyed amid a spectacular setting, then this one definitely seems worth it! That being said, events like this typically sell out super quickly, so go with your gut feeling…

Secure your spot right now (last we checked, there are only 16 remaining), and then get to figuring out the travelling and accommodations. More details and tickets can be found here.

Averill Creek Vineyard
6552 North Rd., Duncan, BC | 250-709-9986 | WEBSITE
From ‘The Hip’ to Hip Hop, Mike Jacobsen Names His Three ‘Definitive Records’

We take a short trip over to Salt Spring and head immediately to Cassette Cafe and Dive Bar - a former gas station where these days locals and visitors alike fuel up on food, drinks and a stellar playlist of tunes - to hear from its owner about the albums that 'define' him...

Celebrate a Decade of the Acorn Restaurant This Friday, August 5th

The Main Street restaurant is celebrating a whopping 10 years of business this summer, and they're doing it right: with a day-long street party.
Take a Field Trip to Barnside Brewing for the Acorn’s Long Table Dinner, August 8th

If you can only choose one meal to attend this month, then Chef Devon Latte's outdoors dinner next Monday should probably be it.

New East Vancouver Focused Exhibition Set to Open August 25th, 2022

Artists David Vegt and M W Bowen join forces to present "Habitual" - an exhibition of twenty paintings profiling key East Vancouver artists, makers, community leaders and activists.

Second ‘Gringo’ Location Ready to Open in Davie Village

Shoel Davidson, along with partner Sean Davis (Wooden Table Hospitality), have opened a second Gringo location in the old Beetbox space on Davie Street (at Thurlow).