Blue Water Café Hiring for Multiple BOH Roles

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s definitive destination for seafood, Blue Water Café is widely known for its excellence in celebrating the extraordinary flavours of BC. Recognized for its unparalleled service, an evening at Blue Water Café is truly an unforgettable experience.

Blue Water Café is actively looking for new members to join its back of house team. A variety of part-time and full-time roles are available, including dishwasher, line cook, pastry cook, assistant pastry chef, and sous chef. Varied levels of experience are welcome and compensation is dependent on experience.

Employees are eligible for extended health benefits after 6 months of employment. While there can be some flexibility with schedules, it is preferable if candidates are available for evenings and weekends.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume online at https://toptable.ca/careers-page/.

Blue Water Cafe + Raw Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1095 Hamilton St. | 604-688-8078 | WEBSITE
The Scout Community, Mapped

