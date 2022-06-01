Community News / South Granville

Introducing Jana Rayne MacDonald, Ian Tan Gallery’s June Artist of the Month

Portrait

The Goods from Ian Tan Gallery

Vancouver, BC | In this new monthly series, the Ian Tan Gallery highlights one exhibiting artist or artist they represent, by asking them to answer a short four-question interview designed to introduce them to Scout readers.

Meet Jana Rayne MacDonald, Ian Tan Gallery’s feature artist for the month of June. MacDonald’s new series of paintings, Nature’s Rules will be on exhibit in the Gallery from June 4-30.

Please introduce yourself. Who are you, where do you live, and what is your medium?

I’m Jana Rayne MacDonald, a long time Vancouverite, originally from Nova Scotia. My predominant medium is acrylic on canvas but I like to play around with pencil and gouache on paper when I explore new ideas and themes.

We know it’s hard to pick a favourite, but if you had to choose one piece from the works you have at Ian Tan Gallery to best represent your style and practice overall, which would it be and why?

Salmon For Lunch reflects my interest in painting realism with a twist, showing the world around us in a way that enables the viewer to question our place, consider a new understanding of our surroundings and open our imagination for new possibilities.

If you could display your art in any building, establishment, or other place in Vancouver (not a gallery), where would you choose?

I’d like to see my work in public spaces where people come to think, such as the Vancouver Public Library.

Art is a visual experience, but I’d like to challenge you to describe yours using the less obvious senses: sound, taste, smell and feeling.

This series is designed to elicit a silent contemplation and questioning of modern life as it transports you to the settings, wraps you in the gentler cacophony of outdoor sounds and scents, elicits the feel of fur and feathers, and opens a channel to honest feelings. I think the sensual experience/reaction that I most strive for is a questioning emotion.

View more of Jana Rayne MacDonald’s artwork online here.

Ian Tan Gallery
Neighbourhood: South Granville
2342 Granville St. | 604-738-1077 | WEBSITE
Introducing Jana Rayne MacDonald, Ian Tan Gallery’s June Artist of the Month
Meet Joon Lee, Ian Tan Gallery’s May Artist of the Month

There are 0 comments

South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

A 20-Year Fine Dining Legend Enters Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

The View From Your Window #204

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside an Almost Finished ‘Farmer’s Apprentice’

Popular

A Look Inside Folke, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

New ‘Aburi Market’ Opening in West Vancouver on June 1st

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Oh Carolina’s 2022 Sunday Garden Party Series Kicks Off June 5th

Our First Look Inside Kafka’s In The Park

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brewing Announces New ‘Helping Hands Project Series’ Beer Release
Community News

Mister and Lee’s Donuts Collaborate on Special Anniversary Chocolate Ice Cream Donut Creation

2 Places
Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Set to Release Maple Rye Whisky in Advance of Father’s Day
Community News / Fraserhood

Oh Carolina’s 2022 Sunday Garden Party Series Kicks Off June 5th