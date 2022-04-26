Bacchus Restaurant Unveils Mother’s Day Brunch Table d’Hôte Menu

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | This Mother’s Day, Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street), Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux culinary destination, has created an exquisite Mother’s Day Brunch Table d’Hôte Menu to celebrate all moms on Sunday, May 8, 2022. From a classic Salmon Crab Cake Benedict, Cinnamon Brioche French Toast, to a hearty Pulled Pork on Jalapeño Cornbread, there are a variety of sweet and savoury options for the whole table. A special feature to the experience is the house-made Bacchus Pastry Basket for all guests upon arrival.

“Over the years, I have shared amazing memories with my mom, aunt, and with my kids in Bacchus to celebrate Mother’s Day,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Our restaurant is such a special place and Monty and his team have crafted a beautiful menu for the Sunday. My absolute favourite is the Salmon Crab Cake Benedict, paired with a glass of champagne!”

Chef Montgomery Lau’s Mother’s Day Brunch Table d’Hôte Menu ($72 per person) is available only on May 8, 2022. Reservations are available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be made online at www.wedgewoodhotel.com or via Tock. Pre-payment is required. The three-course dining experience features:

To Begin – choice between an Apricot and Pistachio Parfait, Turkey Mulligatawny Soup, Strawberry Kale Salad, Smoked Albacore Tuna and Baby Potato Salad, and Beef Tartare Crostini

Mains – choice between Salmon Crab Cake Benedict, Pulled Pork on Jalapeno Cornbread, Pan Seared Haida Gwaii Halibut, Cinnamon Brioche French Toast, Buttermilk Fried Cornish Game Hen & Liege Waffles, and Steak & Eggs

Desserts – choice between Ricotta Honey Tart, Butterscotch Pudding, Wedgewood Chocolate Bar, and Canadian Cheese Selection.

Bacchus’s full beverage menu will be available during brunch, in addition to cocktails, a selection of artisanal Italian coffee, and loose leaf tea.

For more information about Bacchus, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.