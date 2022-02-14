Beer Brief, Vol. 56

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got cool things brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

HERO’S | Looking for a new (old) Mt. Pleasant watering hole? How about the respectfully revamped and recently opened Hero’s Welcome on Main Street (at 23rd Ave.)? A bit of background: formerly the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club ), the legion is now in the hands of former patrons and f&b industry vets Patryk Drozd and Simon Fallick, of Boxcar and The American, respectively – so you can pretty much guarantee that whatever’s pouring from their eight beer taps at any time will be good. What you shouldn’t expect, though, is anything too fancy or crazy. (ICYMI, Scout paid a visit to the space ahead of opening day, back in December. Get the longer version of the Hero’s Welcome backstory here.)

Hero's Welcome 3917 Main St. MAP

BEER CLUB | If you’re a bit of an outcast, like me, then the idea of being part of a club has probably never appealed to you…that is, maybe, until now. Enter Four Winds Brewing’s Beer Club, which officially began back in December, 2021. Sales for Box #2 ($137.50), which will be released in March, recently opened and include: 12-16 bottles of both classic and new/rare beers, exclusive merch, and a link to an online tasting session with brewery owners Brent and Adam Mills. In true club spirit, space is limited (there are only 30 boxes available this time around) so piqued beer-drinkers should probably sign up ASAP. Those interested in a more long-term beer relationship can also opt for an annual membership ($500), which includes four boxes in total. Ready to join the club?

Four Winds Brewing Company 4-7355 72nd St., Delta, BC MAP

STUDIO | Congrats to Burnaby’s Studio Brewing on their first anniversary! One year is no small feat – especially these days – so a blow-out celebration is definitely in order. Details on the February 26th event, dubbed “Lagerfest”, are still scarce, but apparently include food pairings, a special run of merchandise (from such a good-looking brand, this is bound to be highly coveted) and, presumably, lots and lots of lager. Stay tuned to IG for more info.

Sat, Feb. 26 | All day long! | Studio Brewing 5792 Beresford St. MAP

33 ACRES | 33 Acres is expanding beyond their Mt Pleasant locale – waaaay beyond it, actually. Like, to the other side of the Rockies. Yup, plans are rolling out for a new “boutique brewing concept” in Calgary, Alberta. How the distinctly West Coast brand will translate into the Albertan f&b landscape remains to be seen, but I’m looking forward to finding out! Stay tuned to 33 Acres’ Instagram for updates and to see how it all comes together…Find out more.

33 Acres Brewing Co. 15 West 8th Ave. MAP

NONNY BEER | I’ve never been one for beer substitutes but I also can’t resist a good-looking brand…which is where local non-alcoholic beer company Nonny Beer comes in. Founded by brothers Leigh and Lane, the line-up so far includes a Czech style Pilsner and a Pale Ale, along with a (presumably) ironic slogan declaring “Reality is the trip.” Get turned onto the pseudo-psychedelic Nonny “reality” here. Nonny Beer is currently available in cans from Faculty Brewing, Boxcar and Oh Carolina.



Faculty Brewing Co. 1830 Ontario St. MAP

Boxcar 923 Main St. MAP

Oh Carolina 580 East 12th Ave. MAP

REBRAND | Speaking of branding, Port Moody’s Moody Ales & Co has a clean new look and name. Dig the colour-coded cans and stress on all things “Co” – specifically, community, collaborations, combinations, and collectives – here. I don’t know about you, but suddenly I have a mighty thirst for this seasonal Cranberry Orange Sour…Brewers Row is calling!



Moody Ales & Co 2601 Murray St. MAP

MT. PLEASANT | If you’ve walked up Main Street lately, then you’ve probably noticed some new signage in the ground floor windows of the Aspen building (the new build on the corner of 6th Avenue), announcing the TBD arrival of a new Steamworks location. Although the Instagram page currently does little (to nothing) by way of offering insight into the location’s progress, concept or projected opening date (besides “Spring 2022”), what is very clear is that, come the summertime, the enormous public patio/picnic area next door will be buzzing.

Steamworks Mt. Pleasant (Opening soon) 188 East 6th Ave. MAP

CONTEST | Not to hammer you over the head with Steamworks related news, but beer-loving visual artists and graphic designers may want to take note that the local beer brand, in partnership with Gastown’s one-and-only The Cambie, are currently accepting ideas for the latter’s new patio tables. The submission deadline for “The Art of Craft” contest is Saturday, February 19th and, out of all of the entries, two winners will be selected to paint their designs on each of the new tables before patio season hits (March 1st- 4th). Inspired? Check out the full details about how to enter here. Need more incentive? How does $500 and a bunch of beer swag sound? Good luck!



The Cambie 300 Cambie St. MAP

Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP