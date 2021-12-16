Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors In Mount Pleasant Very Soon

Portrait

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club ) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. The space sat empty until local hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) picked it up in September of 2020.

Patryk and Simon, who were both patrons of the Taurus Club prior to it closing, came into the project with the intention of seeing the iconic club revitalized. They wanted it to continue to act as the neighbourhood pub and community gathering place they had both enjoyed over the years.

It has taken some elbow grease (as well as many meetings with community groups, and countless hours of researching archival photographs and ephemera), but a year (and a bit) since taking possession, The Taurus Club is finally ready to re-open under it’s new name: “Hero’s Welcome”.

I took a tour of the 150-seat 3,000-square-foot space earlier this week and the thing that struck me the most (beyond the sheer size of 150-seats and 3,000-square-feet) was Patryk and Simon’s shared respect for the history that they have inherited by taking over the Taurus Club and the excitement they have in passing on the richness of that history to their patrons. These guys want to connect with people. They take the approach that a business is like an ecosystem: when past patrons, new patrons, neighbours, and community groups feel seen and appreciated, they will be invested in the success of the business. I respect this approach – and before you roll your eyes, it isn’t just talk. Patryk and Simon have worked hard to integrate Hero’s Welcome with its past, present and future community, and evidence of this is all around.

There are three rooms at Hero’s Welcome. The first room – the one that you step into as you enter through the front doors – boasts the majority of the 150 seats, as well as a piano, stage, bar, photo booth, and a few dart boards. This is the room that will host karaoke and trivia nights, as well as bingo and meat draws. The second room (The Games Room) features a bank of pinball machines, a foosball table, pool tables, skeeball, hightop seating and (easily) 100 framed archival photographs. At just 15 seats (with army green walls and a chandelier) the third room is the smallest, and will be used for small parties, private bookings, and community meetings.

Almost every wall of Hero’s Welcome showcases a photograph, painting, flag or uniform. Some of the artifacts came by way of club scrapbooks, some by way of the Canadian military archives, and some of it was even found hiding in an old piano when the team was cleaning up the space – but all of it tells a story, and preserves a past.

Honouring the spirit of The Taurus Club runs deeper than showcasing memorabilia, though. During our visit, Patryk and Simon explained more than once that they want to make sure they are paying homage to the club by keeping it simple and approachable in order to create an environment where people could just come to relax and connect. This attention to approachability extends to the menu.

The food concept will be unfussy but high quality, developed with the help of executive chef Monroe Webb, who led the food and baking program at Kitsilano’s popular Beyond Bread. Expect a menu of classic bar snacks and (naturally) ‘Hero Sandwiches’.

To drink, there will be eight beers on tap. In true veterans club style, none will be “fancy”… just a lager or two, a few IPA’s, and a couple of pale ales, all local. I haven’t seen a detailed cocktail menu yet, but I have heard a few of the names floating around and I already know I’ll be ordering a ‘Juno Beach’ – whatever it may be.

Hero’s Welcome plans to officially open on December 27th. Hours will be seven days a week from 4pm to late. Keep your eyes peeled on their IG feed (here) for opening day details. In the meantime, take a look inside…

  • Legion remnant at Hero's Welcome
    Legion remnant at Hero's Welcome
  • Hero's Welcome, Mount Pleasant
    Hero's Welcome, Mount Pleasant
  • Hero's Welcome Games Room
    Hero's Welcome Games Room
  • Canadian War Hero: Gander | Hero's Welcome
    Canadian War Hero: Gander | Hero's Welcome
  • Hero's Welcome booth seating
    Hero's Welcome booth seating
  • Darts at Hero's Welcome
    Darts at Hero's Welcome
  • Patryk Drozd and Simon Fallick at Hero's Welcome
    Patryk Drozd and Simon Fallick at Hero's Welcome
  • Pool and Pinball at Hero's Welcome
    Pool and Pinball at Hero's Welcome
  • Scrap Book at Hero's Welcome
    Scrap Book at Hero's Welcome
  • Simon Fallick and Patryk Drozd at Hero's Welcome
    Simon Fallick and Patryk Drozd at Hero's Welcome
  • Dart board | Hero's Welcome
    Dart board | Hero's Welcome
  • Photo booth | Hero's Welcome
    Photo booth | Hero's Welcome
  • Photo booth | Hero's Welcome
    Photo booth | Hero's Welcome
  • Hero's Welcome
    Hero's Welcome
  • Wall of memories at Hero's Welcome
    Wall of memories at Hero's Welcome
  • On tap | Hero's Welcome
    On tap | Hero's Welcome
  • Bar detail | Hero's Welcome
    Bar detail | Hero's Welcome
  • Hero's Welcome
    Hero's Welcome
  • Patryk at Hero's Welcome
    Patryk at Hero's Welcome
  • Wall detail
    Wall detail
  • Hero's Welcome
    Hero's Welcome
  • Hero's Welcome
    Hero's Welcome
  • Hero's Welcome
    Hero's Welcome
  • History of Hero's Welcome
    History of Hero's Welcome
  • Seating at Hero's Welcome
    Seating at Hero's Welcome
  • Spitfires
    Spitfires
  • Wall of Pinball
    Wall of Pinball
  • Games Room
    Games Room
  • Hero's Welcome
    Hero's Welcome
  • Stage and piano | Hero's Welcome
    Stage and piano | Hero's Welcome
  • Hero's Welcome
    Hero's Welcome
Hero's Welcome
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3917 Main St. | 604-879-1020 | WEBSITE
Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors In Mount Pleasant Very Soon

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver ‘Published On Main’ Begin Work On A Second Restaurant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver Critically Acclaimed 'Published On Main' Begin Work On A Second Mount Pleasant Restaurant.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Who is ‘Studio Note?’: Catching Up With Founders and Creators, Elina Takahashi and Mandy Chang

Six questions with the brand ahead of the official launch of their candle and wax dipper collection, at Western Front's Toque Craft Fair, Dec. 1-5th.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

A Sneak Peek Of What You’ll Find On The Menu At Kin Kao Song

While we didn't stay long enough to work our way through the full menu, we tasted enough to know we are heading back as soon as we can to finish the job. So far, standout dishes include...

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

Take a look inside Kin Kao Song, the new project from Kin Kao Commercial Drive owners Terence Feng and chef Tang Phoonchai.

Definitive Records / Mt. Pleasant

Sharif Sharifi Shares His Definitive Records

The co-owner and operator of cool Mt. Pleasant cafe , Coffee Roastery Modus, tells us how his discerning tastes translate from coffee and into the sonic sphere...

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver ‘Published On Main’ Begin Work On A Second Restaurant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver Critically Acclaimed 'Published On Main' Begin Work On A Second Mount Pleasant Restaurant.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors In Mount Pleasant Very Soon

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. Hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) are ready to re-open the club as 'Hero's Welcome'.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / East Vancouver

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had a Massive Floating Housing Project at the Port

Imagine a colourful, mixed-used, housing complex like Amsterdam's Silodam floating at the foot of Victoria Drive.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 17

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Previous
How a Climate Change Event Created a Local ‘Cause Célèbre’
Next
AnnaLena Seeking Experienced Head Bartender

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver ‘Published On Main’ Begin Work On A Second Restaurant

Opening Soon: The Crew That Brought Vancouver Critically Acclaimed 'Published On Main' Begin Work On A Second Mount Pleasant Restaurant.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive