Community News / Yaletown

Provence’s ‘Dine Out’ Menu Pairs Classic Dishes with BC Wines from Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery

Portrait

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | 2022 gets off to a delicious start with the return of the annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival presented by Destination Vancouver. This is the 20th anniversary of the Festival and coincides with Provence Marinaside’s 20th year as well – more on that to come later in the month.

Provence Marinaside’s menu for the 2022 Dine Out Vancouver Festival pairs some of the restaurant’s favourite classic dishes with the wines of Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery in the South Okanagan. The three-course menu, which is available from January 14 through 31, is value-priced at $52 with the optional wine pairings available for an additional $33 (regular pour) or $18 (petit pour). Wines are also available individually by the glass or the bottle.

This is the first time in Provence’s 20-year history of participating in the Dine Out Festival that they have partnered with a single winery for the entire menu. It all started when Wine Director, Joshua Carlson had a meeting with Mt. Boucherie’s general manager, Jesse Harden. As coincidence would have it, Carlson had just received the first draft of the Dine Out Menu from Provence’s Owner/Executive Chef Jean Francis Quaglia. “While I was tasting through the wines, I couldn’t help but feel that each of the wines would pair well with an item on our menu. As the tasting proceeded, I stopped the tasting and asked JF to prepare each of the dishes from the Dine Out menu. We sat together and tasted each of the wines with food and they were absolutely a natural fit,” states Carlson.

Carlson continues “Mt. Boucherie has focused on three separate tiers in their program. Rather than selling off their grapes, they’ve started working with smaller batch production in their ‘Original Vines’ wines and ‘Modest’ Wines. While their flagship wines still sit under the Mt. Boucherie Estate banner, they have created sub brands that are as fun and diverse as they are serious. The ‘Original Vines’ Wines are from vines that were planted before 1991. 30 year old vines in the Okanagan are hard to come by, yet they have enough to market a wine series from them. ‘Modest’ Wines are fun and playful wines using less typical vilification methods such as spontaneous fermentation, contact with concrete eggs, reduced fining and filtering, and long lees contact.”

Dine Out Vancouver Menu
Three-course menu $52/person
Three-course wine pairing $33/person
Three-course petit wine pairing $18/person

APPETIZERS
Choose one

Herbes de Provence Crusted Goat Cheese
Beurre blanc, balsamic reduction, mixed greens
Modest Wines by Mt. Boucherie 2020 ‘La Graves Robber’, sauvignon blanc/sémillion
Naramata/Okanagan Falls, BC, Canada
$13 glass | $50 bottle

or

Wild Mushroom Soup
Truffle Chantilly Cream, fresh herbs
Mt. Boucherie ‘Original vines’ 2020 ‘Lost Horn Vineyard’, chardonnay
Okanagan Falls, BC, Canada
$17 glass | $71 bottle

or

Paté de Campagne
cornichon, house made crostini
Modest Wines by Mt. Boucherie 2019 ‘By Jove’, sangiovese
Black Sage Bench, BC, Canada
$15 glass | $60 bottle

ENTRÉES
Choose one

Bouillabaisse
West coast style, prawns, scallops, mussels, fish,fingerling potatoes, gruyère et la rouille
Modest Wines by Mt. Boucherie 2020 ‘No.4 Orange’, skin-contact pinot gris
Similkameen Valley, BC, Canada
$13 glass | $50 bottle

or

Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Prawns
white wine butter sauce, garlic, fresh tomato, herbs
Mt. Boucherie ‘Original Vines’ 2019 ‘PTG’ Lazy River Vineyard’, pinot noir/gamay noir
Similkameen Valley, BC, Canada
$17 glass | $71 bottle

or

Grass Fed Beef Tenderloin (add $6 when ordering this dish)
seasonal vegetables, smoked mashed potatoes,
red wine peppercorn jus
Mt. Boucherie 2018 ‘Summit’, meritage blend
Okanagan/Simlkameen Valley, BC, Canada
$21 glass | $90 bottle

DESSERT

Crème Caramel
palmier cookie, fresh whipped cream
Modest Wines by Mt. Boucherie 2020 ‘Elder Vicar’, muscat/pinot gris/riesling/gewürztraminer
Similkameen Valley, BC, Canada
$13 glass | $50 bottle

The 20th Annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival runs this year from January 14 through 31. It is always an extremely busy time at Provence Marinaside and reservations are a must – either online or by calling the restaurant at 604-681-4144.

Provence Marinaside
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1177 Marinaside Crescent | 604-681-4144 | WEBSITE
Provence’s ‘Dine Out’ Menu Pairs Classic Dishes with BC Wines from Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery
Where To Brunch Over The Holidays

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

You Need To Try This / Yaletown

You Need to Try a ‘Christmas in Manhattan’ While You Still Can

Don't worry, you only have to travel to Yaletown in order to taste this Manhattan-inspired cocktail.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown

Helmed by Chef Chanthy Yen, this new vegetarian restaurant is anticipated to open its doors on Mainland St. in early December.

Restaurant Graveyard / Yaletown

The Slick, Pacific Rim-Inspired Restaurant Was a Yaletown Fixture for Five Years

Goldfish Pacific Kitchen was a professionally-run, West Coast meets Asian restaurant owned by the legendary Bud Kanke.

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Take a Look Inside the New Field & Social, Opening Today in Yaletown

I snuck a peek yesterday afternoon and found the new 15-seat, salad-focused eatery looking primed for its first customers.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Popular

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

The Whip Restaurant and Bar Scheduled To Pull Its Final Pints on Friday, January 14, 2022

Cody and Clay Allmin have taken over The Whip...given the pedigree and track-record of this team, it's likely that this long-time Mount Pleasant establishment can expect good things.

Tea and Two Slices

On The Difference Between ‘Vandalism’ and Correction and The Stockpiling Of Rapid Antigen Tests

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds that Barge Chilling Park already had a name and Kirk Lapointe and Gordon Campbell are 'alpha males'.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors on Main Street This Week

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. Hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) are ready to re-open the club as 'Hero's Welcome'.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Previous
Giovane Caffè Announces Unique Limited-Time-Only Hot Chocolate Offerings
Next
Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Ucluelet Now Seeking a Chef de Partie

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Kafka’s Unveils Tasty 2022 Hot Chocolate Fest Creations

Community News / West End

Giovane Caffè Announces Unique Limited-Time-Only Hot Chocolate Offerings

Community News / Commercial Drive

Check Out These Keto Friendly Options from Memphis Blues BBQ

Community News

The Locally Farmed ‘Ocean Wise’ Seafood to Seek Out This January