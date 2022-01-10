Provence’s ‘Dine Out’ Menu Pairs Classic Dishes with BC Wines from Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | 2022 gets off to a delicious start with the return of the annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival presented by Destination Vancouver. This is the 20th anniversary of the Festival and coincides with Provence Marinaside’s 20th year as well – more on that to come later in the month.

Provence Marinaside’s menu for the 2022 Dine Out Vancouver Festival pairs some of the restaurant’s favourite classic dishes with the wines of Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery in the South Okanagan. The three-course menu, which is available from January 14 through 31, is value-priced at $52 with the optional wine pairings available for an additional $33 (regular pour) or $18 (petit pour). Wines are also available individually by the glass or the bottle.

This is the first time in Provence’s 20-year history of participating in the Dine Out Festival that they have partnered with a single winery for the entire menu. It all started when Wine Director, Joshua Carlson had a meeting with Mt. Boucherie’s general manager, Jesse Harden. As coincidence would have it, Carlson had just received the first draft of the Dine Out Menu from Provence’s Owner/Executive Chef Jean Francis Quaglia. “While I was tasting through the wines, I couldn’t help but feel that each of the wines would pair well with an item on our menu. As the tasting proceeded, I stopped the tasting and asked JF to prepare each of the dishes from the Dine Out menu. We sat together and tasted each of the wines with food and they were absolutely a natural fit,” states Carlson.

Carlson continues “Mt. Boucherie has focused on three separate tiers in their program. Rather than selling off their grapes, they’ve started working with smaller batch production in their ‘Original Vines’ wines and ‘Modest’ Wines. While their flagship wines still sit under the Mt. Boucherie Estate banner, they have created sub brands that are as fun and diverse as they are serious. The ‘Original Vines’ Wines are from vines that were planted before 1991. 30 year old vines in the Okanagan are hard to come by, yet they have enough to market a wine series from them. ‘Modest’ Wines are fun and playful wines using less typical vilification methods such as spontaneous fermentation, contact with concrete eggs, reduced fining and filtering, and long lees contact.”

Dine Out Vancouver Menu

Three-course menu $52/person

Three-course wine pairing $33/person

Three-course petit wine pairing $18/person APPETIZERS

Choose one Herbes de Provence Crusted Goat Cheese

Beurre blanc, balsamic reduction, mixed greens

Modest Wines by Mt. Boucherie 2020 ‘La Graves Robber’, sauvignon blanc/sémillion

Naramata/Okanagan Falls, BC, Canada

$13 glass | $50 bottle or Wild Mushroom Soup

Truffle Chantilly Cream, fresh herbs

Mt. Boucherie ‘Original vines’ 2020 ‘Lost Horn Vineyard’, chardonnay

Okanagan Falls, BC, Canada

$17 glass | $71 bottle or Paté de Campagne

cornichon, house made crostini

Modest Wines by Mt. Boucherie 2019 ‘By Jove’, sangiovese

Black Sage Bench, BC, Canada

$15 glass | $60 bottle ENTRÉES

Choose one Bouillabaisse

West coast style, prawns, scallops, mussels, fish,fingerling potatoes, gruyère et la rouille

Modest Wines by Mt. Boucherie 2020 ‘No.4 Orange’, skin-contact pinot gris

Similkameen Valley, BC, Canada

$13 glass | $50 bottle or Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Prawns

white wine butter sauce, garlic, fresh tomato, herbs

Mt. Boucherie ‘Original Vines’ 2019 ‘PTG’ Lazy River Vineyard’, pinot noir/gamay noir

Similkameen Valley, BC, Canada

$17 glass | $71 bottle or Grass Fed Beef Tenderloin (add $6 when ordering this dish)

seasonal vegetables, smoked mashed potatoes,

red wine peppercorn jus

Mt. Boucherie 2018 ‘Summit’, meritage blend

Okanagan/Simlkameen Valley, BC, Canada

$21 glass | $90 bottle DESSERT Crème Caramel

palmier cookie, fresh whipped cream

Modest Wines by Mt. Boucherie 2020 ‘Elder Vicar’, muscat/pinot gris/riesling/gewürztraminer

Similkameen Valley, BC, Canada

$13 glass | $50 bottle

The 20th Annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival runs this year from January 14 through 31. It is always an extremely busy time at Provence Marinaside and reservations are a must – either online or by calling the restaurant at 604-681-4144.