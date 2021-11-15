Five Reasons to Check Out the ‘Got Craft? Holiday Virtual Market’, Happening Until Nov. 28th

The annual Got Craft? Holiday Virtual Market is officially open for business from Wednesday, November 17th through Sunday, November 28th, offering up a plethora of unique goods from 75 BC- and Canada-based makers and small businesses.

We probably don’t need to stress how hard-pressed you’d be to find such an awesome selection of stuff at any mall or outlet – think everything from animal-shaped treats to actual stuffed animals, plus less unusual suspects like handmade jewelry, art, clothing and more. Choose to get your goodies shipped within Canada and the US for a flat rate fee or opt for free local curbside pickup (near 12th and Granville). (That being said, if you’re jonesing for a more old fashioned in-person shopping experience, you can always hold out until the Got Craft? market returns to East Van on December 18th and 19th.) | DETAILS

Here are a handful of vendors to get you amped up for the holiday shopping season…



Self care can be a hard sell, but the Greek mythology inspired “bath treats” from Aphrodites Realm have won us over. Our pick: the Amethystos Bath Bomb. Not only is it described as smelling like “black cherry merlot” (aka a blend of cherry, raspberry, grape and vanilla scents), it also contains an amethyst stone at its centre, which is purported to ward off intoxication. It’s a done deal!

Know someone crafty? Check out Kindred Spirit Art Studio‘s colourful and playful embroidery kits. We’re especially digging this sequin-ed Magic Mushroom pattern.



I’ll Know It When I See It‘s clever illustrated cards and other paper goods are full of attitude, wicked humour, 90s-era nostalgia and post-COVID zeitgeist.



Got an animal-lover on your list? Foisting a pet on them is probably a major faux pas, but how about some ethically sourced taxidermy to wear or display in their home? Moth and Moonbeam will sort you out.

Tis the season for treats! It’s impossible to choose just one (so why bother?): these Whisky & Roasted Hazelnut Caramel Chews, Baby Yoda Salted Caramel Melonpan and Dark Curry Chocolate bar are all sure to trigger some serious salivating.