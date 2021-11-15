Heads Up

Five Reasons to Check Out the ‘Got Craft? Holiday Virtual Market’, Happening Until Nov. 28th

Portrait

The annual Got Craft? Holiday Virtual Market is officially open for business from Wednesday, November 17th through Sunday, November 28th, offering up a plethora of unique goods from 75 BC- and Canada-based makers and small businesses.

We probably don’t need to stress how hard-pressed you’d be to find such an awesome selection of stuff at any mall or outlet – think everything from animal-shaped treats to actual stuffed animals, plus less unusual suspects like handmade jewelry, art, clothing and more. Choose to get your goodies shipped within Canada and the US for a flat rate fee or opt for free local curbside pickup (near 12th and Granville). (That being said, if you’re jonesing for a more old fashioned in-person shopping experience, you can always hold out until the Got Craft? market returns to East Van on December 18th and 19th.) | DETAILS

Here are a handful of vendors to get you amped up for the holiday shopping season…

Self care can be a hard sell, but the Greek mythology inspired “bath treats” from Aphrodites Realm have won us over. Our pick: the Amethystos Bath Bomb. Not only is it described as smelling like “black cherry merlot” (aka a blend of cherry, raspberry, grape and vanilla scents), it also contains an amethyst stone at its centre, which is purported to ward off intoxication. It’s a done deal!

Know someone crafty? Check out Kindred Spirit Art Studio‘s colourful and playful embroidery kits. We’re especially digging this sequin-ed Magic Mushroom pattern.

I’ll Know It When I See It‘s clever illustrated cards and other paper goods are full of attitude, wicked humour, 90s-era nostalgia and post-COVID zeitgeist.


Got an animal-lover on your list? Foisting a pet on them is probably a major faux pas, but how about some ethically sourced taxidermy to wear or display in their home? Moth and Moonbeam will sort you out.

Tis the season for treats! It’s impossible to choose just one (so why bother?): these Whisky & Roasted Hazelnut Caramel Chews, Baby Yoda Salted Caramel Melonpan and Dark Curry Chocolate bar are all sure to trigger some serious salivating.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Sam Jonnery

The France-born Sommelier at Gotham Steakhouse & Bar shares his seasonal and perennial wine picks, insight and expertise...

