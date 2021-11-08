Heads Up / Squamish

Squamish’s Refresh Market Returns for a Special Ten Year Anniversary Edition This Weekend

Portrait

It’s time to hit the road to Squamish, for Refresh Market‘s upcoming winter event, November 12-14th. This market not only marks their much anticipated return to the original in-person format – it also commemorates the market’s ten year anniversary!

In true birthday fashion, the Refresh Market has blocked off a full three days to celebrate this milestone, kicking off on Friday night (5-9pm). Weekend hours are from 10am to 4pm. During all three sessions, shoppers can expect the same awesome line-up of a whopping 65 local vendors selling everything from vintage clothing, jewellery, art, ceramics and housewares, to printed paper goods, hand engraved objects, sauces, kombucha, body products and more! Check out the full line-up of vendors and start fleshing out your shopping list (slash wish list) here. Also of note: Vancouver-based photographer, Hello Aura, will be on hand to capture your aural experience, for those interested in an outside-of-the-box memento…

We probably don’t need to tell you that this is a great opportunity to get a jump on your holiday shopping and do it right, by snagging some unique, snazzy stuff and supporting independent makers and small businesses from the Squamish area in the process. Not to mention, it’s a long overdue excuse to re-connect with the creative community, masked-face-to-masked-face, along with other likeminded BC-ers. Need we say more?!

Advance tickets for the Opening Night & Ten Year Celebration are $19.05 each, including fees and admission to the market all weekend long, plus a special goodie bag, while supplies last. Weekend passes are $8.45 each (fees included). Both can be purchased online here. Still figuring out your plan of attack? No sweat. Individual tickets will also be made available at the door ($15 for Friday night, $5 each for Saturday or Sunday). See you there!

Refresh Market
Neighbourhood: Squamish
West Coast Railway Heritage Park, 39645 Government Rd | WEBSITE
Squamish’s Refresh Market Returns for a Special Ten Year Anniversary Edition This Weekend
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

13 Places
Further Afield Trips / The Okanagan

Tripping Further Afield In and Around the Similkameen Valley with Derek Gray

The Chef at Row Fourteen restaurant in Cawston takes us on an autumnal excursion of his Similkameen Valley locale.

Squamish

You Need To Try This / Squamish

You Need to Try the Decadent Doughnuts at Squamish’s New Fox & Oak

We recently popped in for our first taste of the new shop on our way up to one of our usual camps. We were not disappointed.

Opening Soon / Squamish

Second Coming of Peckinpah BBQ to Rise in Squamish This Autumn

3,000 sqft should give them 120 seats inside and another 40 or so outside, so expect something much bigger than the original.

Definitive Records / Squamish

Katharine Manson Shares Her Definitive Records

The founder of Manson Communications scoured her collective 3,000+ vinyl collection to pick her three favourite records...

Vancouverites / Squamish

On Picking Rose Petals and Witnessing Resilience With the Inspiring Leigh Joseph

We caught up with the creator and founder of Skwalwen Botanicals to talk about her hands-on processes and inspirations.

13 Places
Further Afield Trips / Squamish

Tripping Further Afield in Squamish With Naomi Horii

The Restaurant Manager of the beloved, soon-to-reopen Fergie's Cafe leads the way for day of eating, drinking and exploring.

Lexicon / Squamish

The Geological Sword of Damocles That Looms Over the Sea-to-Sky

"When I'm camping near Squamish and I feel the distant rumble of a train, I worry for a moment that it might be The Barrier collapsing..."

Popular

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Heads Up / Squamish

Squamish’s Refresh Market Returns for a Special Ten Year Anniversary Edition This Weekend

Plan on hitting the road to Squamish this weekend for a special three-day-long birthday market, featuring 65 local vendors, Nov. 12-14th.

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

A Sneak Peek Of What You’ll Find On The Menu At Kin Kao Song

While we didn't stay long enough to work our way through the full menu, we tasted enough to know we are heading back as soon as we can to finish the job. So far, standout dishes include...

Previous
COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Pair of Peated Whiskies from Odd Society Spirits
Next
Brunch Returns to Fable Diner, Seven Days a Week, Beginning Nov. 13

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Chinatown

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre Announces Their Much-Anticipated Opening Date

Years in the making, and offering over 100 different Chinese Canadian perspectives, the Centre will officially be open to the public on Saturday, November 6th.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Kafka’s Coffee Announces New In-House Roasted Coffee Line-Up

After months of roasting on the sly out of the former Agro Roasters spot on Clark Drive, the local coffee chain is now ready to release their own line-up of single-origins and blends...

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Soak Up Summer Vibes at the Alternative Creations Gallery This Month

From October 22-24th check out “Endless, Numbered”, the new solo exhibit by Vancouver Island artist, Sally Podmore.

2 Places
Heads Up

Four VIFF Flicks to Watch Online (and One In-Theatre Only) This Long Weekend

With the 40th annual Vancouver International Film Festival winding down on Monday, October 11th, we scrambled to put together this list of a handful of picks to watch whilst tripping out on tryptophan.