Squamish’s Refresh Market Returns for a Special Ten Year Anniversary Edition This Weekend

It’s time to hit the road to Squamish, for Refresh Market‘s upcoming winter event, November 12-14th. This market not only marks their much anticipated return to the original in-person format – it also commemorates the market’s ten year anniversary!

In true birthday fashion, the Refresh Market has blocked off a full three days to celebrate this milestone, kicking off on Friday night (5-9pm). Weekend hours are from 10am to 4pm. During all three sessions, shoppers can expect the same awesome line-up of a whopping 65 local vendors selling everything from vintage clothing, jewellery, art, ceramics and housewares, to printed paper goods, hand engraved objects, sauces, kombucha, body products and more! Check out the full line-up of vendors and start fleshing out your shopping list (slash wish list) here. Also of note: Vancouver-based photographer, Hello Aura, will be on hand to capture your aural experience, for those interested in an outside-of-the-box memento…

We probably don’t need to tell you that this is a great opportunity to get a jump on your holiday shopping and do it right, by snagging some unique, snazzy stuff and supporting independent makers and small businesses from the Squamish area in the process. Not to mention, it’s a long overdue excuse to re-connect with the creative community, masked-face-to-masked-face, along with other likeminded BC-ers. Need we say more?!

Advance tickets for the Opening Night & Ten Year Celebration are $19.05 each, including fees and admission to the market all weekend long, plus a special goodie bag, while supplies last. Weekend passes are $8.45 each (fees included). Both can be purchased online here. Still figuring out your plan of attack? No sweat. Individual tickets will also be made available at the door ($15 for Friday night, $5 each for Saturday or Sunday). See you there!